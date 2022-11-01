Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rock the South expanding to 3-day festival in 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Just a few months removed from Rock the South 2022, festival partner Shane Quick on Friday announced that next year’s event will be the biggest one yet, growing from two days to three. “Going to three days allows us to continue to compete on a national level with other festivals, bring more bands to Cullman and spread our expenses over another festival day,” said Quick. RTS 2023 will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. In previous years, RTS was held in early summer, and most recently, in August. Said Quick, “Doing the festival in July allows us to be further away...
Stash House to host inaugural Alabama Fall Rod Run
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Stash House restaurant in Good Hope is holding its inaugural Alabama Fall Rod Run, a three-day sell, swap or trade event, Nov. 4-6, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. The Rod Run will allow anyone to drive in or pull their vehicle in on a trailer to park in a designated spot for the three-day period for a $200 donation to 2nd Chance Ministries. One-hundred spots are available. Patrick “Katdaddy” Watson, owner of The Stash House, explained, “We’re asking for a $200 donation if someone wants to park a classic, a hot rod, parts, etc. in...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Guntersville gives up some stout limits on Day 1
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The weather was beautiful on Lake Guntersville, but the bite was tough for many anglers on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. Still, some big bass made it on stage, and seven bags over 20 pounds were weighed. Those that located quality fish were propelled high up the leaderboard, and stand a solid chance to fish in the Top 10 on Saturday.
doppleronline.ca
Eat, play and shop at Girlfriends’ Getaway Weekend is back Nov. 11-13
Girlfriends! It’s time for some you time. Girlfriends’ Getaway Weekend is back November 11-13, 2022, with a stellar lineup of girls-only fun and relaxation. Start your weekend off right with a special two-night package at Deerhurst Resort that includes accommodations, a Friday night kick-off party complete with entertainment and finger foods, a Saturday breakfast buffet, a selection of fitness classes and workshops, an onsite marketplace and shuttle to Downtown Huntsville, and a Saturday night concert with The Reklaws followed by an after-party.
Meet Hazel, News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!
Meet Hazel! She is a 9-year-old cattle dog looking for her fur-ever family! She is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week.
Unzipped: Hazel Green, 35750
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Hazel Green...a small, rural town about 30 minutes away from Huntsville has a booming housing market and southern charm. Let's unzip the 35750 to see what makes it special. Hazel Green is an unincorporated community and census-designated place. Unincorporated communities do not have elected officials...
WAAY-TV
Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules
Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards. The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
‘It was a dream come true’: Alabama florist crowns Stevie Nicks with a floral witch hat on Halloween
"I think [the moment] is forever imprinted in my brain," Sweat said.
Hartselle Enquirer
She’s got the beat: Hartselle senior Kenzie Barrier commands the band
Directing the Hartselle High School marching band every Friday night, either at J.P. Cain Stadium or on the road is Hartselle senior Kenzie Barrier. “It’s definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s also the most rewarding,” the 17-year-old honor student said. “It’s been my dream since freshman year, so it’s like all my dreams are coming true.”
majorleaguefishing.com
Top 5 patterns from Lake Guntersville – Day 1
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A flip through the leaderboard after Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. on Lake Guntersville should let you know right off the bat that this isn’t a totally normal fall derby on the Tennessee River. Multiple local guides are buried in the standings without a limit, only one person in the Top 10 is punching, notable LiveScope addict Kyle Hall is in seventh, and a bunch of Western pros are knocking it out of the park.
Fyffe, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Red Bay High School football team will have a game with Fyffe High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WAAY-TV
From cotton to concrete: How new developments in Madison County are impacting farmers
All month long, WAAY 31 is taking a look at the explosive growth in Madison County and how it's impacting the area. Farmers in Hazel Green say new developments are changing the landscape — and their business. "I've been here my whole life, and this is — workwise, this...
Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene. The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band. Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST). CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
Hartselle Enquirer
Exciting things are happening at your library
Welcome to the William Bradford Huie Library update, we have quite a few exciting things to share. At the top of the list is a huge thank you to Sen. Arthur Orr. Senator Orr presented a check for our library at the city council Meeting Sept. 27. We thank him for his support of not only our library, but all the libraries in his district.
theflorala.com
Room in the Inn Shoals adjusts to changes
Room in the Inn, Florence’s non-profit directed toward the unhoused population, has faced many trials and difficulties since its conception. This year, they find themselves without an intake center. The non-profit has faced push-back from Florence city government. Room in the Inn has already gone through three intake centers,...
Marshall County Schools to go virtual for the remainder of the week
Due to an increase in flu cases, schools in Marshall County will go virtual starting on Nov. 7.
fsrmagazine.com
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse Debuts in Huntsville, Alabama
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse, the highly anticipated premier barbecue and country-western dining destination, is now officially open at Bridge Street Town Centre. The collaboration brings together two iconic brands, PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse, to create a one-of-a-kind experience, fusing the ‘cowboy cool’ spirit of PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse’s iconic Central Texas barbecue into one exciting, action-packed celebration of food and entertainment. Bridge Street Town Centre is the premier lifestyle development in the region with tenants including Apple, Lululemon, PANDORA and Sephora. In partnership with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, PBR Lockhart Smokehouse joins a collection of first-class retailers and restaurants at the property in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama.
West Point fans show support for Brewer student diagnosed with leukemia
SOMERVILLE, Ala. – The West Point Warriors traveled to Brewer to take on the Patriots Oct. 21 and there was a play-off spot was on the line, but what happened in the stands was far more impactful. That was certainly the case for Brewer student Lincoln Kallas, who was diagnosed with leukemia a week before the game. The West Point fans who traveled to the game were there to show the support for their Warriors, but they also wanted to show their support for Kallas and his family. Kallas’ mom, Andrea, quickly got emotional when she saw the West Point crowd...
wvtm13.com
Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies
HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
Lauderdale County polling location changes after vehicle crashed into it
A polling location in the Central Heights community has been moved after a vehicle crashed through the front of the original polling station.
Comments / 0