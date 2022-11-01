Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
DELIVERECT PARTNERS WITH THE FAST FOOD & CAFE CONVENTION TO EMPOWER THE F&B SECTOR
Deliverect, a global SaaS company that simplifies online order management for more than 27,000 establishments across 60 markets announces its participation as a Title Partner at The Fast Food & Café Convention (FFCC) conference that acts as a platform and community for over 1,000 stakeholders in the QSR, Cafe, Fast Casual, Cloud Kitchen, Casual Dining and Restaurant industry.
hotelnewsme.com
MEET THE GULFHOST EXHIBITORS FEATURING UNOX
GulfHost, MENA’s largest and most influential exhibition for hospitality buyers, will take place from the 8th to the 10th of November 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre. In addition to having a wide range of advanced hospitality equipment and food service products, this year’s GulfHost will also allow visitors to engage with industry leaders. The event will feature a Foodservice Excellence Summit and a Top Table of award-winning culinary talents from across the region. We have put together a list of some of the must-visit exhibitors that will be on display at GulfHost 2022.
hotelnewsme.com
W MALDIVES APPOINTS CHEF MO AS EXECUTIVE CHEF
W Maldives, part of W Hotels Worldwide, is pleased to announce Chef Mohammed Issa Ali as their new Executive Chef. Chef MO, a Jordanian born culinary maestro has spent his entire career elevating the gastronomical taste across Middle East. He recently worked with Dukes The Palm, Dubai as Executive Chef where he managed a busy kitchen of 45 chefs, restaurant and bar, and in-room dining for 270 rooms and 260 hotel apartments. Starting at Dukes as Executive Sous Chef in 2016, he was then promoted to Executive Chef at the young age of 33, due to his exceptional leadership skills.
hotelnewsme.com
FIRST LOCAL HEALTHY JUICE BAR & KITCHEN IN THE UAE, FEELS OPENS SECOND OUTLET IN ABU DHABI
Home-grown clean F&B concept – Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen opened a new outlet in Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi this October and brings its passion for nutritious freshly pressed juices, smoothies and nourishing clean food. After the success of the first outlet, which opened in 2020, the brand has now expanded with a second outlet in Abu Dhabi and has further growth plans across the region in 2023. The new outlet is designed to capture the essence of the new brand direction, which is environmentally friendly ethics in a relaxed atmosphere while offering a nutritious menu prepared with premium ingredients.
hotelnewsme.com
AMERICANA RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Americana Restaurants International Plc (“Americana Restaurants”, the “Group” or the “Company”), the. largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East & North Africa (“MENA”)1. and Kazakhstan by number of restaurants, today announces its intention to proceed with an...
hotelnewsme.com
NEW ASSIGNMENT OF DIRECTOR SALES AND MARKETING
Two Seasons Hotel & Apartment is pleased to announce the appointment of new Director Sales & Marketing, Melville Gracias, effective as of October 2022. Melville will oversee growth initiatives and innovative campaigns, expanding the hotel’s clientele, leading multi-faceted marketing programs and executing cutting-edge events for the four-star property located in Media City near to Dubai City’s popular landmarks and destinations.
hotelnewsme.com
HOTEL & CATERING NEWS MIDDLE EAST NOVEMBER 2022 ISSUE
In this issue, we reveal the winners of the Leaders in F&B Awards 2022, a playground for iconic F&B brands and acclaimed chefs, a melting pot of cuisines from around the world – Dubai is the culinary capital of the globe, and this award ceremony was where the true Leaders in F&B came out to play. We also bring you key insights from the F&B Leaders Conference 2022, along with a list of all the speakers and networking highlights. With GulfHost 2022 in just a few days, we equip you with a list of must-meet exhibitors, hear about Nescafe’s plan towards sustainability, chat with a host of chefs about menu collaborations, and more.
hotelnewsme.com
PRIVATE LABEL ME AND THE SPECIALITY FOOD FESTIVAL SET TO REDEFINE THE FUTURE OF THE FOOD INDUSTRY
Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is preparing to host the MENA region’s only event for private label and contract manufacturing, Private Label & Licensing Middle East. Taking place from 8-10 November 2022, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the partners they need to in order to develop their own FMCG food and non-food products, find the right branding and packaging solutions, and discuss more effective supply chain strategies for their brand with private label and contract manufacturers.
hotelnewsme.com
LPM RESTAURANT & BAR DUBAI TO REOPEN AFTER EXCITING SUMMER REFRESH
Multi award-winning LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday, November 15th, to unveil the new and improved space after its summer refresh. The highly anticipated revamp promises exquisite harmony on the palate, and outrageous harmony in the room with exciting new features and riveting enhancements.
hotelnewsme.com
RALPH’S KITCHEN LAUNCHES F&B INCUBATOR AND PORTFOLIO OF VIRTUAL BRANDS
Maristo Hospitality, a growing hospitality group with the Popeyes® QSR franchise, and the premium casual dining restaurant Sisi’s Eatery is redefining the concept of dark kitchens with the introduction of Ralph’s Kitchen. Ralph’s Kitchen houses a variety of virtual brands, but it also acts as an incubator inspiring food-entrepreneurs to test and grow their concepts.
hotelnewsme.com
AMMOS RETURNS TO RIXOS PREMIUM DUBAI, BRINGING THE AUTHENTIC TASTE OF GREECE TO THE CITY
Authentic Greek restaurant AMMOS, a part of Sunset Hospitality Group – a longstanding and strategic partner of Rixos Hotels, has recently reopened its doors at Rixos Premium Dubai, offering flavour seekers a taste of the Mediterranean. In its new incarnation, guests will be transported to Greece as they enjoy authentic dishes amid an elegant atmosphere inspired by sleek interiors and engaging textures. The light-filled space combines traditional décor and natural pared-back furnishings – think bleached wood, rattan-style chairs, bar stools, and one-off accent features and ceramics that add a modern touch. The result is a stylish haven, evocative of the chicest of Grecian hotspots.
hotelnewsme.com
MARRIOTT RESORT PALM JUMEIRAH POISED FOR ITS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DEBUT
Marriott Hotels and Resorts, the flagship of Marriott Bonvoy’s 30-plus extraordinary hotel brands, announces plans to open the first Marriott Resort in the UAE in December this year. Located along Dubai’s golden coastline on the world-famous Palm Jumeriah, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is set to become a beachside haven, perfectly located for guests to explore the vibrant city and its globally renowned attractions, while offering a place to escape.
Comments / 0