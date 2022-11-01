Read full article on original website
BBB Partners With Amazon and Capitol One to Identify and Combat Scams
The Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) educational foundation, the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, has partnered with Amazon and Capital One to help people learn about, avoid and report scams. With the partnership, the BBB Scam Tracker online reporting tool has gained new features that not only help consumers, but...
Amazon to Freeze Hiring for Corporate Positions
New corporate hires will have to wait at Amazon, as the company announced a freeze as of Wednesday (Nov. 2). Amazon is moving to pause new hiring amid a worsening economic outlook and after its hiring practices had been less restricted in years past, it said in a memo to employees.
Callaway Expands Topgolf Retail Brand in US and Internationally
Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO Chip Brewer has his eyes on expansion as a means to grow the “active lifestyle segment on the whole.”. On the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday (Nov. 3), Brewer had a positive outlook for the sports equipment company going forward into the next quarter and beyond.
Truist Foundry Launches to Develop New Products and Experiences
Building upon its May acquisition of gamified mobile finance app Long Game, Truist has launched an innovation division that it said will function as “a startup within the bank.”. The new Truist Foundry’s foundational team joins the bank from Long Game and will work with other members of the...
Amazon and Walmart Look to Soothe Customers, Vendors, Employees, Investors
They say "never judge a book by its cover," but the same logic clearly does not apply to evaluating companies’ stock prices. That is especially true for large publicly traded retailers like Amazon and Walmart which are currently experiencing dramatically different realities as they craft responses to deal with the unique pains of their four core constituencies: customers, vendors, employees and investors.
JPMorgan Team Reports Two-Thirds Drop in VC Funding for Crypto Sector
Venture capital (VC) funding for the cryptocurrency sector has dropped by more than two-thirds compared to 2021, a team of J.P. Morgan Chase strategists reportedly said. This drop in funding to the current pace of about $10 billion a year signals that the sector’s slump may continue, Bloomberg reported.
DLT Payments Joins Techstars Berlin Accelerator
Web3 payment processing company DLT Payments said it has received $120,000 investment from startup accelerator Techstars Berlin to support its work developing payment solutions for digital assets, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and accelerate their adoption as payment methods. In a Friday (Nov. 4) press release announcing the...
Why It’s Time for the Connected Healthcare Wallet
Administrations come and go promising healthcare reform, but it’s nimble and creative FinTechs that are making it happen, creating connected digital ecosystems that add value to healthcare programs with unified loyalty, incentive and financing options suited to today’s demands. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our Executive Insights...
Can Crypto Help Win the Super App War?
From Big Tech to social media to retail, a growing number of companies are trying to build the “Super App” that seven in 10 consumers say they want. In a perfect world, this one-stop-shop digital doorway would have banking, savings, credit, retirement and payments all in one spot. Some of them, like the WeChat-based version Elon Musk says he wants to build on the foundation of Twitter, would roll in social media and a trove of personal and marketing data that would come with it.
Can Dogecoin Grow Into Payments Role While Controlled by Musk’s Whims?
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink last week, the price of his favorite memecoin doubled. When it was reported that he stopped development work on Twitter’s crypto digital wallet yesterday (Nov. 3), it dropped 10%. If you pay any attention at all to...
Amazon Fashion and Snap Launch Virtual Try-on Feature for the Masses
In a virtual try-on (VTO) partnership where scale meets scale, Amazon Fashion and Snapchat have agreed to connect products with people via a new digital fitting agreement aimed at moving merchandise and reducing returns. Starting with eyewear, the new pairing of Snap’s AR Lens filter with Amazon’s massive inventory of...
Network International Enables 3DS2 Authentication for UAE Merchants
Network International has announced it is launching a new 3-D Secure 2 (3DS2) authentication solution in collaboration with Mastercard. With the collaboration, 3DS2 authentication using Mastercard’s Smart Interface will now be made available for merchants in the UAE “and beyond” using the N-Genius™ Online payment gateway to process eCommerce transactions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 2) press release.
Cannabis eCommerce Firm Treez Buys Payments Platform Swifter
Two tech companies serving the cannabis industry have combined as enterprise commerce technology platform Treez has completed its acquisition of payment solutions platform Swifter. The acquisition adds Swifter’s roster of retail cannabis clients to that of Treez and enables the offering of enhanced, comprehensive financial services and digital payments solutions...
DraftKings Gains Players as It Adds Jurisdictions and Features
Digital sports entertainment and gaming company DraftKings is gaining players as well as more spending from its existing players as it expands to new jurisdictions and adds new features. “DraftKings had a very strong third quarter,” DraftKings Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board Jason Robins said Friday (Nov. 4)...
Elon Musk Reports ‘Massive Drop in Revenue’ as Companies Pause Twitter Ads
With activist groups pressuring advertisers to leave Twitter after its acquisition by Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen “a massive drop in revenue,” Musk said Friday (Nov. 4) in a tweet. The tweet came as activists protest potential changes in how Twitter will moderate content after...
Payments Localization, BNPL and Cross-Border Drive PayU’s 3-Year Roadmap
In economic crises, companies often reflexively clamp down on new product and market development, when in many cases such times can be exploited as springboards to growth. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Executive Insight Series: The Next Three Years,” PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki talked about the payments service provider’s (PSP) own journey to expand into high-growth emerging markets, and what investments will best serve its clients on a three-year timeline.
BILL to Buy Finmark to Expand Financial Operations Platform for SMBs
Financial automation software provider BILL has signed a definitive agreement to acquire financial planning and analysis software firm Finmark in a move to expand BILL’s cash flow insights and reporting capabilities. Both companies’ products are designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the acquisition will expand BILL’s capabilities,...
FinTech IPO Index Down 2.7% as Opendoor and Upstart Cut Staff
The ranks are thinning at FinTech firms. In a week that’s seen its share of earnings announcements and a fourth rate hike from the Federal Reserve, a spate of layoffs also rocked the sector, including a few members of the FinTech IPO Index. The cuts are a response to...
Peloton Says ‘Fitness as a Service’ and Amazon Retail Partnership Growing Fast
On a day when investors’ double-digit disappointment over Peloton’s earnings and guidance scream for attention, it can be hard to hear the soft-spoken insights of the connected fitness firm’s new CEO. And yet, while Barry McCarthy is clear that “Peloton’s turnaround remains a work-in-progress,” he is also...
Qurate Retail Hit by ‘Intensely Promotional’ Environment
QVC owner and eCommerce platform Qurate Retail is facing a difficult road as it looks to navigate excess inventory in a post-pandemic eCommerce market. President and CEO David Rawlinson II noted in a Friday (Nov. 4) press release that the company’s third-quarter 2022 earnings results indicated “an intensely promotional environment and weakened consumer sentiment.”
