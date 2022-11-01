Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
LCSO: Man charged with DWI, other offenses after vehicle found in ditch
LEYDEN- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving and other offenses after authorities responded to calls of a vehicle in a ditch Monday night in Lewis County. It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received complaints of a vehicle that was off in a ditch along the Spencer Road, town of Leyden.
flackbroadcasting.com
Joe Griffo to Constituents: Get out and vote
The mid-term elections are already upon us. With several races at the federal level, there will also be numerous state and local races as well. Election Day will be as late as it can be this year: Tuesday, November 8. Our State Senator Joe Griffo (R-C-I-ROME) is encouraging voters, no...
