In this issue, we reveal the winners of the Leaders in F&B Awards 2022, a playground for iconic F&B brands and acclaimed chefs, a melting pot of cuisines from around the world – Dubai is the culinary capital of the globe, and this award ceremony was where the true Leaders in F&B came out to play. We also bring you key insights from the F&B Leaders Conference 2022, along with a list of all the speakers and networking highlights. With GulfHost 2022 in just a few days, we equip you with a list of must-meet exhibitors, hear about Nescafe’s plan towards sustainability, chat with a host of chefs about menu collaborations, and more.

