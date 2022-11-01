MMH hosts grand opening of the Ronald McDonald Family Room

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest and Midland Memorial Hospital have partnered together to offer a Ronald McDonald Family Room to the families of patients at MMH, a press release detailed.

There will be a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and an open house for the public will be from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest is excited for our new partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital,” Emmanuel Ramirez, President & CEO of RMHC of the Southwest, stated in the press release. “We are looking forward to expanding our reach in Midland to serve more families and children with the newly built Ronald McDonald Family Room at MMH. The Family Room will provide families a place to rest and regroup while remaining just steps away from their child. We are grateful to Midland Memorial Hospital and the Midland community for welcoming us. We are eager to work with MMH and the community to ensure families remain close together when their child needs medical care.”

The Ronald McDonald Family Room provides a personal respite inside the hospital for families of children undergoing medical treatment. This room offers many of the comforts of home — a living room, kitchen, and laundry facilities — to help alleviate the anxiety of being in a hospital environment for families while remaining only a heartbeat away from their child.

Any family who has a hospitalized child is welcome without charge.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities to offer this resource to our families at Midland Memorial Hospital,” Lori Dyess, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at MMH, stated in the press release. “A comfortable place for families to gather close to their child while receiving medical care is irreplaceable.”

The Ronald McDonald Family Room is located on the fourth floor of Midland Memorial Hospital, off the main lobby.