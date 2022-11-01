ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays

MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
MATAWAN, NJ
Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings

LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game. Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ women’s security and defensiveness training this weekend

More than ever here in the state of New Jersey, especially with crime being what it is, and gun control measures afoot, people are feeling the need to be able to defend themselves. Women, especially, can feel very vulnerable to crime and don’t know exactly what to do to defend...
FBI in NJ reports credible threat against synagogues

NEWARK — The FBI says it has received credible information about a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey. "The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the message said.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?

It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
FLORIDA STATE
Cheers! Breweries Fighting Strict Rules With A New Jersey Themed Beer

Life is tough for New Jersey breweries these days, but they are finding creative and delicious ways to fight back. According to APP.com, brewery restrictions include, "a yearly cap of 25 events and any events they do host cannot be promoted by the media, prohibition of coordination between breweries, food vendors or food trucks, and no live amplified music or DJ performances."
NEW JERSEY STATE
Can You Keep Your Identity a Secret in New Jersey if You Win the Powerball?

The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Toms River, NJ
