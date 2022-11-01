Read full article on original website
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
Cops make arrest after threat against NJ synagogues — ‘Everyone remain vigilant’
A person believed to be responsible for making threats against synagogues in New Jersey was taken into custody by the FBI Thursday night. Interlaken police in Monmouth County reported via a Nixle alert that the person who made the threat was a "lone actor who is an extremist." The news came during a call with state faith based leaders.
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays
MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings
LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game. Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
New York man sentenced for hit-and-run, eluding in Seaside Heights
A Staten Island man who caused an accident in Seaside Heights, fled the scene, and led police on a pursuit around and then outside of the borough has received a prison sentence. Antwan McPhatter, 27, of Staten Island, New York previously pleaded guilty and has now been sentenced to five...
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
Feds raid homes, businesses in NJ as part of $545M catalytic converter theft ring
Federal agents have arrested several New Jersey residents as part of a massive, nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. A total of 21 people across five states face federal charges outlined in two separate indictments filed in California and Oklahoma, as first reported by Patch. Federal prosecutors are seeking over $545...
Paterson, NJ cops suspended without pay as man remains missing 9 months later
PATERSON — Two police officers, who are two of the last known people to have seen Felix DeJesus, has been suspended without pay for violating procedures the night of his disappearance. Jacob Feliciano and Dodi Zorilla were suspended for 90 days following an Internal Affairs investigation, according to findings...
NJ women’s security and defensiveness training this weekend
More than ever here in the state of New Jersey, especially with crime being what it is, and gun control measures afoot, people are feeling the need to be able to defend themselves. Women, especially, can feel very vulnerable to crime and don’t know exactly what to do to defend...
FBI in NJ reports credible threat against synagogues
NEWARK — The FBI says it has received credible information about a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey. "The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the message said.
Furniture chain is closing a New Jersey location
If 2022 is going to be remembered for all the stores that closed, there is one more to add to the list. Huffman Koos, the venerable furniture retailer, is closing their Freehold store. According to their Facebook page:. THE END IS NEAR IN 💥FREEHOLD!💥 DON’T MISS the opportunity to shop...
NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?
It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
Cheers! Breweries Fighting Strict Rules With A New Jersey Themed Beer
Life is tough for New Jersey breweries these days, but they are finding creative and delicious ways to fight back. According to APP.com, brewery restrictions include, "a yearly cap of 25 events and any events they do host cannot be promoted by the media, prohibition of coordination between breweries, food vendors or food trucks, and no live amplified music or DJ performances."
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
How much do you owe? NJ towns with the most equity-rich homes
Nearly half of all mortgaged residential properties in the United States are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions, which has counted 10 straight quarters of this rising trend. ATTOM defines equity-rich as when the the amount of money that is still owed on a property...
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat. I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket. What's interesting is how things...
Are You One Of the Many New Jersey Powerball Winners?
Well, aren’t we lucky in New Jersey? The Powerball is the talk of the town and we have three major winners in our state as well as fifteen 50 thousand dollar winners as well! As my homey Adam Sandler would say, “not too shabby”. Make sure to...
Finally! New alcohol delivery service available in NJ
The creation of alcohol delivery services has made life in New Jersey a lot more relaxed, in my opinion. I no longer have to worry about having time to grab a bottle of wine for guests coming over or having alcohol for my own enjoyment as a result of delivery which has been amazing.
Can You Keep Your Identity a Secret in New Jersey if You Win the Powerball?
The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.
