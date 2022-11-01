Read full article on original website
U.S. retailers fill store shelves with leftover holiday inventory
NEW YORK, NY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Ghost of Christmas Past haunts U.S. store shelves, sales floors and stockrooms this year. Retailers were sitting on $548.8 billion of inventory in July, a 21.6% increase from last year, according to U.S. Census data.
Walmart Is Now Offering Small Businesses Short-Term Rental Leases at Its Stores
Small businesses can now rent retail space in Walmart stores across the country. Through a new partnership with pop-up shop marketplace platform Popable, Walmart is now offering short-term leases to small businesses that don’t want to commit to longer contracts. Here’s how it works: After a company lists its...
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All But Two of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
Costco CFO Reveals Inevitable Change to the Retailer's Beloved Membership
It could go into effect as early as January 2023.
CNBC
Warby Parker, once online-only eyeglasses retailer, plans hundreds of more stores
Warby Parker, the eyewear brand founded to lower costs in a market dominated by players including Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, was among the first retail startups to use a direct-to-consumer business model. Since making the first Disruptor 50 list in 2013, Warby Parker has expanded its eyeglass business to include a...
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren blast the $25 billion merger between grocers Kroger and Albertsons, one calling it an 'absolute disaster' for consumers
The merger would create one of the largest grocery store chains in the US — combined, the Kroger and Albertsons operate 4,996 stores nationwide.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Twitter to Peloton.
Twitter is the latest high-profile company to get hit with layoffs this year after its new owner, Elon Musk, ordered a 50% headcount reduction. Major American businesses have picked up the pace of firing in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed...
Nearly Half of Americans Plan To Shop at This Single Retailer This Holiday Season
With Halloween behind us and the winter holidays right around the corner, the season of gift-giving and holiday parties is approaching fast. While some Americans prefer to stroll the aisles and...
New York Outlet Mall Gets in on 11.11 Action
New York’s Woodbury Common Premium Outlets will play virtual host to Chinese shoppers during Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival and all holiday season long. Outlet operator Simon Property Group will leverage Shop Premium Outlets (SPO), a joint venture between Simon and Rue Gilt Groupe, to power the back-end technology for Alibaba’s Tmall Global to access the center’s inventory in real time. The partners will host a series of livestreamed shopping events from October through December, giving China’s consumers access to SPO’s online inventory alongside merchandise from individual outlet storefronts. Woodbury Common host brands including Adidas, 7 for All Mankind, AllSaints, Calvin...
hbsdealer.com
A retail journey's end: Lowe’s completes international exit
The $400 million sale of Lowe’s Canada means more emphasis on core, U.S. retail operations. Since the arrival of Marvin Ellis as president and CEO of Lowe’s in 2018, the home improvement retail giant has continued to sharpen its focus on its core, domestic retail strategy. Shortly after...
Amazon, Walmart and Lowe’s among 2,500 stores helping their shoppers to earn money for 48 hours only
MULTIPLE retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Lowe’s are helping their shoppers earn money for 48 hours only. The Cash Back Day event from RetailMeNot is back, giving shoppers the chance to earn money back while shopping at over 2,500 major retailers. For the fourth year in a row, the...
Reports: Kroger may buy Albertsons in grocery megamerger
Kroger reportedly is in talks to buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine two of the nation's largest grocery chains. Driving the news: A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg and then CNBC reported Thursday. Kroger and Albertsons representatives did not immediately respond to Axios'...
Amazon to Freeze Hiring for Corporate Positions
New corporate hires will have to wait at Amazon, as the company announced a freeze as of Wednesday (Nov. 2). Amazon is moving to pause new hiring amid a worsening economic outlook and after its hiring practices had been less restricted in years past, it said in a memo to employees.
geekwire.com
Amazon’s new reality: Where the tech giant is doubling down and cutting back in tough times
Amazon has grown dramatically over the past decade, surpassing 1.5 million employees and extending its reach into nearly every corner of commerce and society. Now, the turbulent economy is forcing the tech giant to make a series of difficult decisions, cutting back in some areas while making strategic bets in others.
freightwaves.com
Ryder acquires e-commerce fulfillment firm Dotcom Distribution
Ryder System Inc. announced Wednesday it has acquired Dotcom Distribution, an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in health, beauty and apparel industries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal, which closed Tuesday, marks Ryder’s (NYSE: R) second acquisition involving an e-commerce fulfillment provider in less than...
morningbrew.com
Tech layoffs came fast and furious on Thursday
In the span of a few hours yesterday, these headlines flashed across our screens:. Amazon pauses hiring for its corporate workforce. Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce. Dapper Labs, the NFT company behind NBA Top Shot, is laying off 22% of its workforce. But in this story, we’re going...
Callaway Expands Topgolf Retail Brand in US and Internationally
Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO Chip Brewer has his eyes on expansion as a means to grow the “active lifestyle segment on the whole.”. On the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday (Nov. 3), Brewer had a positive outlook for the sports equipment company going forward into the next quarter and beyond.
Amazon and Walmart Look to Soothe Customers, Vendors, Employees, Investors
They say "never judge a book by its cover," but the same logic clearly does not apply to evaluating companies’ stock prices. That is especially true for large publicly traded retailers like Amazon and Walmart which are currently experiencing dramatically different realities as they craft responses to deal with the unique pains of their four core constituencies: customers, vendors, employees and investors.
Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues
Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
