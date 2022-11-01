ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Footwear News

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All But Two of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNBC

Warby Parker, once online-only eyeglasses retailer, plans hundreds of more stores

Warby Parker, the eyewear brand founded to lower costs in a market dominated by players including Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, was among the first retail startups to use a direct-to-consumer business model. Since making the first Disruptor 50 list in 2013, Warby Parker has expanded its eyeglass business to include a...
Sourcing Journal

New York Outlet Mall Gets in on 11.11 Action

New York’s Woodbury Common Premium Outlets will play virtual host to Chinese shoppers during Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival and all holiday season long. Outlet operator Simon Property Group will leverage Shop Premium Outlets (SPO), a joint venture between Simon and Rue Gilt Groupe, to power the back-end technology for Alibaba’s Tmall Global to access the center’s inventory in real time. The partners will host a series of livestreamed shopping events from October through December, giving China’s consumers access to SPO’s online inventory alongside merchandise from individual outlet storefronts. Woodbury Common host brands including Adidas, 7 for All Mankind, AllSaints, Calvin...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hbsdealer.com

A retail journey's end: Lowe’s completes international exit

The $400 million sale of Lowe’s Canada means more emphasis on core, U.S. retail operations. Since the arrival of Marvin Ellis as president and CEO of Lowe’s in 2018, the home improvement retail giant has continued to sharpen its focus on its core, domestic retail strategy. Shortly after...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Reports: Kroger may buy Albertsons in grocery megamerger

Kroger reportedly is in talks to buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine two of the nation's largest grocery chains. Driving the news: A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg and then CNBC reported Thursday. Kroger and Albertsons representatives did not immediately respond to Axios'...
Amazon to Freeze Hiring for Corporate Positions

New corporate hires will have to wait at Amazon, as the company announced a freeze as of Wednesday (Nov. 2). Amazon is moving to pause new hiring amid a worsening economic outlook and after its hiring practices had been less restricted in years past, it said in a memo to employees.
freightwaves.com

Ryder acquires e-commerce fulfillment firm Dotcom Distribution

Ryder System Inc. announced Wednesday it has acquired Dotcom Distribution, an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in health, beauty and apparel industries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal, which closed Tuesday, marks Ryder’s (NYSE: R) second acquisition involving an e-commerce fulfillment provider in less than...
morningbrew.com

Tech layoffs came fast and furious on Thursday

In the span of a few hours yesterday, these headlines flashed across our screens:. Amazon pauses hiring for its corporate workforce. Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce. Dapper Labs, the NFT company behind NBA Top Shot, is laying off 22% of its workforce. But in this story, we’re going...
Callaway Expands Topgolf Retail Brand in US and Internationally

Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO Chip Brewer has his eyes on expansion as a means to grow the “active lifestyle segment on the whole.”. On the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday (Nov. 3), Brewer had a positive outlook for the sports equipment company going forward into the next quarter and beyond.
Amazon and Walmart Look to Soothe Customers, Vendors, Employees, Investors

They say "never judge a book by its cover," but the same logic clearly does not apply to evaluating companies’ stock prices. That is especially true for large publicly traded retailers like Amazon and Walmart which are currently experiencing dramatically different realities as they craft responses to deal with the unique pains of their four core constituencies: customers, vendors, employees and investors.
NBC News

Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues

Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
