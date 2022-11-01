Third prize Powerball winning tickets sold in Newburgh, Little Falls

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — Nine third-prize-winning Powerball tickets have been sold in New York, one of which coming from a Stewart’s Shop in Little Falls and two being sold at a Smokes for Less in Newburgh. The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has amassed $1.2B.

The second prize winning ticket sold in Newburgh was worth $313,715. The other six prize-winning tickets in New York were sold at the following locations:

Universal Candy & Grocery on Westchester Avenue in the Bronx

International News and Tobacco on Broadway in Manhattan

Fresh Pond News Stand on Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood

New Fu Xing on 5th Avenue in Brooklyn

GAASH Inc. on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan

J&M Food Corp. on Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood

The winning numbers from the drawing on Monday, October 31, were:

13, 19, 36, 39, 59, and the Powerball being 13. The estimated cash value sits at $596.7M.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.