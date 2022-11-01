Third prize Powerball winning tickets sold in Newburgh, Little Falls
NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — Nine third-prize-winning Powerball tickets have been sold in New York, one of which coming from a Stewart's Shop in Little Falls and two being sold at a Smokes for Less in Newburgh. The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has amassed $1.2B.
The second prize winning ticket sold in Newburgh was worth $313,715. The other six prize-winning tickets in New York were sold at the following locations:
- Universal Candy & Grocery on Westchester Avenue in the Bronx
- International News and Tobacco on Broadway in Manhattan
- Fresh Pond News Stand on Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood
- New Fu Xing on 5th Avenue in Brooklyn
- GAASH Inc. on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan
- J&M Food Corp. on Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood
The winning numbers from the drawing on Monday, October 31, were:
The winning numbers from the drawing on Monday, October 31, were:

13, 19, 36, 39, 59, and the Powerball being 13. The estimated cash value sits at $596.7M.
