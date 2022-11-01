ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This holiday season, thousands of men and women serving in the military will be away from their families. You can help brighten their days. 10 Tampa Bay, Sonny’s BBQ, Florida State Elks, Total Spine and Brain Institute, and the charity Support the Troops are teaming up to collect toiletries and other supplies for military members serving overseas for the 10 for the Troops supply drive.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO