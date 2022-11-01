Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Schertzer wants to address federal funds and pension plans as Ohio's Treasurer
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Democrat Scott Schertzer says he would like to see more public service not self-service in the Ohio Treasurer's office. The longtime Mayor of Marion, Ohio worked in the state treasurer's office under Ohio’s 42nd Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow, who served in the late 80s and early 90s. He says that she was an inspiration for him and the example she set for public service.
hometownstations.com
A burnt combine harvester Generic
Did you know Ohio ranks 4th in the nation for the number of reported combine fires? Other states leading the list include Minnesota (1st), Iowa (2nd), Illinois (3rd), Kansas (5th), Nebraska (6th) and South Dakota (7th). While most harvester fires start in the engine compartment, other locations on the combine can be at risk for fires. The primary heat sources causing fires include faulty wiring and over-heated bearings. Fuel sources for the fires can vary between leaking fuel or hydraulic oil, dry crop residues, and nests in engine compartments or exhaust manifolds from birds and wildlife.
hometownstations.com
Children get a fun lesson about Ohio's wild turkeys thanks to JAMPD's Nature Pals program
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a lot of gobble gobble at the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District today as youngsters learned about an important bird. With it being November, kids were "Talking Turkey" at the park's Nature Pals program. Children ages 3 to 5 years old along with their adult companions learned about Ohio's Wild Turkey population. Many of the youngsters have only seen turkeys on the thanksgiving table and don't realize there are wild turkeys living amongst us.
hometownstations.com
Crossman running for Attorney General to help end corruption in Ohio
Lima, OH (WLIO) - We are three days from the election and two democratic candidates for statewide offices come to Lima to talk to supporters about their plans if they get elected. Ohio Attorney General candidate Jeff Crossman and Ohio Treasurer candidate Scott Schertzer stopping by the Allen County Democratic headquarters ahead of a "Get Out the Vote" canvass. Crossman is a current state representative, and he says he worked hard to get former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder out of office when the First Energy scandal broke. Householder allegedly got millions of dollars in bribery money, to get a $1 billion bailout package passed for the energy company. One of his missions, if elected, is to end corruption like that in Columbus and around the state.
hometownstations.com
Governor Mike DeWine speaks to GOP supporters as Ohio Bus Tour makes its way Lima
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Republican ticket for the statewide races rolled into Allen County just days before the November 8th election. The group took time to talk to supporters at the Allen County Republican Lunch. They says they would like to see a red wave wash over the state come election day. Governor Mike DeWine says if he is re-elected to office, he will continue to create jobs in the state, and make sure that the workforce is there to support these new jobs and that starts by giving students options to help develop their own futures.
Comments / 0