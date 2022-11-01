Here is the what is being said about the Chiefs ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Tuesday, meaning teams have just hours to swing a trade if they hope to bolster their roster or acquire a draft pick as they build for the future.

When coach Andy Reid was asked Monday if general manager Brett Veach could possibly trade someone, Reid said anything can happen.

“Yeah well, we keep everything open, so there’s a chance that somebody gets traded or we pick somebody else up,” Reid said at a news conference. “Everything seems to happen at the 24th hour in this business and so there seems to be more activity at that time, but we’ll just see how it all rolls here.”

Will the Chiefs make a move? Here is what’s being said about the Chiefs ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Josh Allen

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported over the weekend the Chiefs have expressed interest in Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen , who has 23 1/2 sacks in 48 career games.

“The Chiefs have checked on the availability of Allen ,” Breer wrote, “and are similarly looking for another edge rusher, though they may be a little more reluctant to part with their 2023 first-rounder.”

With Kansas City playing host to next year’s NFL Draft, the Chiefs seem to want to keep their first-round pick.

While anything seems possible, the NFL Network said Jacksonville is “ not expected to deal their standout pass rusher.”

Bradley Chubb

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones believes the Chiefs could make a move for a defensive end. While the Broncos are said to be interested in moving linebacker Bradley Chubb, Jones said the Chiefs likely have no shot at getting him.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are another team that you could see being in the mix for an edge rusher,” Jones said. “The Denver Broncos would be foolish to trade Bradley Chubb to the Kansas City Chiefs. I cannot imagine that that would ever happen. ...

“I’m really keeping an eye on the Chiefs and the Rams. ... The Chiefs, who I do not get the impression at all that they’re done just with (the trade for) Kadarius Toney, they have a number of draft picks upcoming in 2023. A lot there in Day 2, the start of Day 3 that they can deal and package together, so those are the two teams that I’m looking at at the edge rusher position.”

The Chiefs have picks in every round in next year’s draft, including two in the fourth round and four in the seventh round.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reported the Jets and Dolphins are suitors for Chubb.

Brian Burns

Kleinman reported last week that the Chiefs had contacted the Panthers about defensive end Brian Burns. The price for Burns would be steep.

Carolina reportedly turned down the Rams’ offer of multiple first-round picks for Burns, Breer reported Tuesday.

Ronald Jones

Reid said there’s always a chance someone gets traded, and if any player leaves the Chiefs, it could be running back Ronald Jones. He tweeted last week that he’d like to be released by the Chiefs.

Dazz Newsome

The Chiefs made a minor transaction Monday when they signed former Bears receiver Dazz Newsome to the practice squad, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Kadarius Toney

Yes, the Chiefs already sent third- and sixth-round picks in next year’s draft to the Giants for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. But here’s what one NFL writer said about the deal, which was made last week.

NBC Sports’ Peter King wrote Monday: “ Toney is just 23 ; in the right offense and motivated to be a big outside threat for Patrick Mahomes, he could well come alive there. But he was an attitude problem and injury problem pretty consistently with the Giants, playing only 338 snaps and never scoring a TD for the Giants in a year-and-a-half. I think GM Joe Schoen did well in getting a second-day pick plus a late choice for such a tarnished player.”