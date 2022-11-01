ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly outraises Republican challenger Derek Schmidt

By Katie Bernard
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zarmR_0iuSWFNG00

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly outraised her Republican challenger, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, by nearly $1.5 million since late July.

New campaign finance reports filed Monday show Kelly raised $3.1 million and spent $3.8 million between July 22 and Oct. 27. Schmidt brought in $1.7 million and spent $2.5 million during the same time period.

Both candidates have more than $650,000 left in the bank for the final week of campaigning for Kansas’ top office.

While fundraising is not a direct predictor of how a candidate will perform on Election Day, the reports reveal Kelly has had more resources to reach voters across the state in crucial months of campaigning.

Kelly has consistently outraised and outspent Schmidt. In the fundraising period from January through July, Kelly raised more than double the amount Schmidt did.

The Republican Governors Association, however, raised $7.8 million and spent $8 million on behalf of Schmidt from the end of July through late October.

Over the course of the entire two-year cycle, Kansas Values Institute, a 501c4 aligned with the Democratic Governors Association, has spent $13.1 million on TV ads supporting Kelly.

In a statement Kelly’s campaign manager, Shelbi Dantic, said the fundraising totals indicated support among Kansans for a second term.

“Governor Kelly’s message is resonating with Kansans across the state who know that she is the proven, steady leader who is getting things done for Kansans,” Dantic said.

Kelly’s fundraising included $1,000 from famous singer Barbra Streisand and $4,000 from philanthropist Melinda Gates. Sporting Kansas City also donated $2,000 to Kelly after donating to both candidates during the primary cycle.

Schmidt’s campaign manager, C.J. Grover, dismissed Kelly’s fundraising lead as insignificant to the outcome of the race.

“We are feeling very strong going into Election Day, and Derek Schmidt will win because he has focused on what Kansans care about, not on the priorities of coastal liberal donors,” Grover said.

Bob Beatty, a Washburn University political scientist, said Kelly’s strong fundraising totals didn’t guarantee she would win reelection in a red state.

“Democrats in order to win have to be well-funded but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to win,” Beatty said. “A Republican doesn’t necessarily have to be well funded and they can still win.”

Kelly’s campaign has focused largely on her record in her first four years, claims she is a “middle of the road” politician, and attempts to tie Schmidt to former Gov. Sam Brownback.

Schmidt, meanwhile, has sought to tie Kelly to President Joe Biden and has leaned into GOP messaging around classroom curriculum, crime and the economy.

Independent candidate Dennis Pyle, a conservative state senator who left the Republican Party this year, has attacked Schmidt and Kelly from the right, arguing that both candidates are too liberal for Kansas.

Pyle raised around $55,000 since late July and spent around $26,000. He has just under $64,000 left in the bank.

Seth Cordell, the Libertarian candidate, has not filed a campaign finance report since April.

