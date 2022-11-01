ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Sharts, TikTok and a worrying omen for Papa Emeritus IV: the new Ghost video chapter is a trip (er, literally)

By Merlin Alderslade
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsXKt_0iuSWEUX00

Swedish party spooks Ghost have uploaded the latest in their ongoing video series, which fleshes out and stitches together the narrative surrounding Tobias Forge 's ghastly crew. In Chapter 14: Road Trip , we see Ghost singer Cardinal Copia/Papa Emeritus IV driving alongside Sister Imperator, Mr. Salterian and the ghostly visage of the deceased Papa Nihil (if you have no idea what's going on at this point, you best skip back to the first chapter of the series and start over).

Over the space of three short minutes, we get all sorts of shenanigans going on, including but not limited to: The Cardinal having to pull over after farting in the car (yes, really), the whole gang having to pull over after Papa Nihil sharts in the car (oh yes, really ), the gang making an honest but doomed attempt to play the alphabet game using band names and, most tantalisingly of all, Mr. Salterian hinting that he knows when Papa Emeritus IV's "time is up". Could the latest incarnation of Ghost's Papal frontmen already be on his way out?

In addition to all that, we see Papa Nihil cheekily acknowledge the unbelievable second wind (no pun intended) of Ghost's 2019 single Mary On A Cross . The track was originally released as the b-side to the band's Kiss The Go-Goat single, but has taken on new life this year courtesy of a huge TikTok trend. With almost 170 million streams on Spotify alone, it's become Ghost's biggest song ever.

"I've heard my songs are trending on 'TikToks'," Nihil muses, seemingly oblivious to what any of that actually means.

Anyway, we can only really try and explain the video so far; you're probably best off watching it for yourself below. Ghost recently unveiled a spate of European tour dates for 2023, including a run with Spiritbox through France and a smattering of festival dates, with more expected to be announced. Latest Ghost album Impera is out now.

Ghost Europe dates 2023

May 21: Rouen, FRA – Zenith
May 22: Lyon, FRA – Halle Tony Garnier
May 23: Toulouse, FRA – Zenith de Toulouse
May 25: Rennes, FRA – Le Liberte
May 26: Lille, FRA – Zenith de Lille
May 28: Strasbourg, FRA – Zenith of Strasbourg
May 30: Nice, FRA – Palais Nikala
Jun 10: Solvesborg, SWE – Sweden Rock Festival
Jun 29-Jul 1: Seinajoki, FIN – Provinssi Festival
Jun 30-Jul 2: Helsinki, FIN – Tuska Festival

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

How TesseracT made Sonder

From taking inspiration from visual cues to getting the fans involved, TesseracT reveal all about their 2018 concept album Sonder’s creation
Louder

Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory horror movie that's had audiences puking, has now officially been submitted for Oscar consideration

The horror sequel that's had people puking, fainting and getting ambulances called has been submitted to the Oscars!. It's been the most talked about horror movie of 2022, and now Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory slasher sequel that's had audiences puking, fainting and getting ambulances called - and that's done insane numbers at the box office - is being submitted for the world's most prestigious film awards.
Louder

5 new bands you need to hear this month

From Tory-bashing metalcore to experimental mathcore and Britain's answer to Every Time I Die - these are the five new metal bands you need to hear this month
Louder

Pantera announce first European shows in 22 years

Pantera have announced their first European dates in 22 years. The reunited band – featuring singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown alongside Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde on guitar and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante – are due to play Germany’s Rock Am Ring two and Rock Im Park festivals, which take place in Nürburgring and Nürnberg, respectively from June 2-4, 2023.
OHIO STATE
Louder

Louder

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy