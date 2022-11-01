Read full article on original website
Florida Man Allegedly Gunned Down 4 People As Children Hid Under Blankets
One of the victims was a four-year-old child.
WESH
Brevard County deputies: Man faces burglary charges after resident notices neighbor's broken window
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence after a burglary was reported. Deputies said while walking his dog, a resident saw his neighbor's broken windows along with blood near the front door. A man, identified as...
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
click orlando
4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home; 2 children survive by hiding
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl and three women were found shot to death in an Orange County home early Friday after another woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to the sheriff. The bodies were found just after 4 a.m. at a home on Myers...
Sanford police search for teen accused of shooting man at apartment complex
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police said they’re looking for a 17-year-old who’s on the run after shooting a man. Officers said Roderick Hillman ran off after a shooting back in September. They said it happened at the Seminole Gardens apartments. Police said the shooting victim is now...
fox35orlando.com
Press Conference: Man shoots, kills girlfriend and her family, deputies say
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a horrific scene overnight. Three woman and a 4-year-oold girl were found inside a home dead with apparent gun shot wounds. Deputies said two kids were found alive and hiding under blankets. Another woman who was shot was able to escape the home and ran to a neighbors house for help.
WESH
Convicted killer confesses to murder in Daytona Beach woman's 1991 disappearance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 has obtained new documents in the cold case homicide of a Daytona Beach woman back in 1991. Michael Townson is being held without bond in Volusia County. He's already in the Florida state prison system serving life for the murder of a Brevard County woman.
Police investigating deadly shooting in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured late Tuesday night. Officers were called to a home at 809 Longview Avenue in DeLand for a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
click orlando
Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
click orlando
Teen suspected in Sanford shooting also sought in Georgia armed robberies, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A 17-year-old suspected in a Sanford shooting in September is also wanted in violent home invasions and armed robberies in Georgia, according to authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking for Roderick Hillman, 17, who the Sanford Police Department said is connected with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30.
click orlando
WATCH: Holly Hill gas station employee attacked by customers after fight over food
HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A gas station employee is recovering after she was knocked unconscious by two customers who were upset over a food order, according to Holly Hill police. The attack happened Thursday at Rite Track, located at 550 Ridgewood Ave., around 3:30 p.m. Surveillance video released by...
WESH
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. Daytona Beach Shores police responded to the scene of a crash on Saturday. The crash happened in the area of A1A on the 2900 block. A pedestrian was reportedly taken to the hospital after being struck...
Man tells Orlando police he fatally shot someone outside home for trying to steal his birds
ORLANDO, Fla. — The man investigators said shot and killed someone outside of his Orange County home said the victim was trying to steal his birds. It happened off Ponderosa Drive near Orlando International Airport. Deputies first arrived on the scene early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. when they...
click orlando
Here’s what we know about the murder of an Orange County 16-year-old
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 10 days after a pregnant teen was found dead in front of an Orange County home, investigators are not releasing any new details. Orange County sheriff’s investigators said De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was shot and killed along the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle — 73 days after she went missing.
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
click orlando
Police look for similarities between Clermont, Longwood jewelry heists
ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives in two Florida cities are seeing similarities in two jewelry store robberies this year and are now looking into whether they were connected. The Clermont Police Department confirmed detectives were talking to Longwood police about a robbery that happened last month at Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood.
click orlando
65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash along I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Deltona man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a sedan driving east on the highway failed to brake before striking a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic near mile marker 102.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One pedestrian has died, and another is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Orange County Friday, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Road 50 (West Colonial Drive), west of Walkup Drive. A Hyundai...
WESH
Missing Flagler County teenage girl found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenage girl reported missing has been found safe. Deputies said the 17-year-old, who'd been last seen Thursday night in Palm Coast, has been returned home safely.
Eastbound lanes of I-4 shutdown in Seminole County after motorcyclist killed in crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 are shut down after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday afternoon. Troopers said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near State Road 417 in Sanford. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the crash...
