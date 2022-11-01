ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Press Conference: Man shoots, kills girlfriend and her family, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a horrific scene overnight. Three woman and a 4-year-oold girl were found inside a home dead with apparent gun shot wounds. Deputies said two kids were found alive and hiding under blankets. Another woman who was shot was able to escape the home and ran to a neighbors house for help.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Teen suspected in Sanford shooting also sought in Georgia armed robberies, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A 17-year-old suspected in a Sanford shooting in September is also wanted in violent home invasions and armed robberies in Georgia, according to authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking for Roderick Hillman, 17, who the Sanford Police Department said is connected with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. Daytona Beach Shores police responded to the scene of a crash on Saturday. The crash happened in the area of A1A on the 2900 block. A pedestrian was reportedly taken to the hospital after being struck...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s what we know about the murder of an Orange County 16-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 10 days after a pregnant teen was found dead in front of an Orange County home, investigators are not releasing any new details. Orange County sheriff’s investigators said De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was shot and killed along the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle — 73 days after she went missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Police look for similarities between Clermont, Longwood jewelry heists

ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives in two Florida cities are seeing similarities in two jewelry store robberies this year and are now looking into whether they were connected. The Clermont Police Department confirmed detectives were talking to Longwood police about a robbery that happened last month at Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash along I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Deltona man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a sedan driving east on the highway failed to brake before striking a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic near mile marker 102.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy