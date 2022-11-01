Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Officials: Iowa absentee voters should no longer mail in ballots
DES MOINES, Iowa — A change to Iowa's election laws in 2021 impacted absentee voting in several ways, and a key difference is evident in the final days before the general election. Previously, absentee ballots had to be postmarked prior to Election Day. Under the new law, the date...
KCCI.com
Libertarian Rick Stewart running in Iowa's governor race
Campaigning across the state in his signature baseball cap, Rick Stewart is hoping to sway voters in his campaign for governor. He is facing off against Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear. "If you would like to change the state for the better, the only choice on the...
KCCI.com
State officials say votes on election day will be safe and secure
DES MOINES, Iowa — No matter who you vote for, Iowa leaders want to make sure your vote is counted and that you are confident in the process. “I can't emphasize enough: the integrity of the vote and the safety of voters are my top priorities,” said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
KCCI.com
Iowa Democrats holding three rallies Thursday
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Iowa Democrats are also holding three gatherings Thursday. The first is a "People Over Politics" news conference in Marion with Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst. Then at 7 p.m., Senate Candidate Michael Franken will hold a "Secure Our Future" Rally at Franklin Junior High in...
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
Iowa Gov Reynolds drops massive six-figure ad buy in campaign's last week: Iowans still know 'boys from girls'
FIRST ON FOX: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, dropped a massive six-figure ad buy as election season enters into its final week, saying the people of the Hawkeye State still know "boys from girls." Reynolds, who has a dominating lead over her Democrat opponent Deidre DeJear, released the ad...
KCCI.com
Iowa's drought situation worsens with 11% of the state in extreme drought
DES MOINES, Iowa — The latestdrought monitor released this morning shows just how badly Iowa could use rain. Right now, the entire state remains in some type of drought. Nearly 89% of Iowa is moderately dry with nearly 11% in extreme drought. That number continues to rise, as it sat at 7% just last week.
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey
MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor warns of scam
Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong
Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
People From Iowa Simply Cannot Pronounce Any of These 11 Words
Iowa: where we're known for saying certain things differently or flat out making up words (ope anyone?). We say "pop" instead of soda, and we're proud of it. We also say certain words wrong. Quite wrong. In fairness, there are a lot of kooky words in the English language. While...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program
A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
Corydon Times-Republican
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
KCCI.com
Free dental clinic to be held at Iowa State Fairgrounds
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of dental professionals in Iowa are donating their time and supplies for Iowans who need dental care. Iowa Mission of Mercy is hosting a two-day, free dental clinic. The clinic is being held Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the...
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
The Justice Department took the side of the League of Women Voters on Monday in a lawsuit related to alleged voter intimidation about drop boxes in Arizona.
kjan.com
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
