Iowa State

KCCI.com

Officials: Iowa absentee voters should no longer mail in ballots

DES MOINES, Iowa — A change to Iowa's election laws in 2021 impacted absentee voting in several ways, and a key difference is evident in the final days before the general election. Previously, absentee ballots had to be postmarked prior to Election Day. Under the new law, the date...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Libertarian Rick Stewart running in Iowa's governor race

Campaigning across the state in his signature baseball cap, Rick Stewart is hoping to sway voters in his campaign for governor. He is facing off against Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear. "If you would like to change the state for the better, the only choice on the...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

State officials say votes on election day will be safe and secure

DES MOINES, Iowa — No matter who you vote for, Iowa leaders want to make sure your vote is counted and that you are confident in the process. “I can't emphasize enough: the integrity of the vote and the safety of voters are my top priorities,” said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Democrats holding three rallies Thursday

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Iowa Democrats are also holding three gatherings Thursday. The first is a "People Over Politics" news conference in Marion with Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst. Then at 7 p.m., Senate Candidate Michael Franken will hold a "Secure Our Future" Rally at Franklin Junior High in...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa's drought situation worsens with 11% of the state in extreme drought

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latestdrought monitor released this morning shows just how badly Iowa could use rain. Right now, the entire state remains in some type of drought. Nearly 89% of Iowa is moderately dry with nearly 11% in extreme drought. That number continues to rise, as it sat at 7% just last week.
IOWA STATE
CBS Detroit

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WISCONSIN STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa realtor warns of scam

Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
IOWA STATE
97X

What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong

Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program

A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Free dental clinic to be held at Iowa State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of dental professionals in Iowa are donating their time and supplies for Iowans who need dental care. Iowa Mission of Mercy is hosting a two-day, free dental clinic. The clinic is being held Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants

November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
WOODBINE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE

