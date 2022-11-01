Read full article on original website
The ranting right is winning, from the US to Israel. The left must raise its game
Unless polls, pundits and precedents are wildly wrong, Democrats will crash and burn in this week’s US midterm elections. Given the problems he inherited, Joe Biden’s presidency was always likely to end in tears. Expected Republican gains on Tuesday herald a descent into bareknuckle political fisticuffs and legislative gridlock before the 2024 White House race.
Inside the unhinged midterm election conspiracy theories on Truth Social
Stuffed ballot boxes, ‘BlueAnon’, support for Russia and ‘corporate communists’ are catnip on the rightwing platform
Closing Arguments: Republicans, Democrats make their case to Americans ahead of midterm elections
Candidates for Senate, Congress, governor and mayor from across the country share why voters should choose them in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Biden’s climate bill victory was hard won. Now, the real battle starts
Implementing the $369bn Inflation Reduction Act amid tight deadlines and high-stakes midterm will be a challenge
Capitalism, democracy and the midterms are themes of the October letter of the month | Letters
Do you like capitalism? Then you need real democracy. Russia claims to be a democracy. They even hold elections to prove it. But we all know that’s fake. The winners are predetermined. As a result, Russia does not have capitalism. Only real democracies are able to have a capitalist economy. Go ahead, name one country with a real capitalist economy that isn’t a real democracy. You can’t, because none exist. This is important because if you vote for election deniers, you are voting to eliminate capitalism. If election deniers are put in charge, our political system will become like Russia’s and so will our economy. Vote for the party of your choice. Just don’t vote for election deniers if you like capitalism.
David DePape was not in his underwear: Homophobic lies surround Paul Pelosi attack
False, unfounded claims have distorted the attack on Paul Pelosi. Among them was a false claim the attack was a “Domestic Violence Case in a consensual sexual relationship,” and the suspect was found in his underwear when police arrived at the house. No evidence has been presented to...
