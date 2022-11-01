ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor addresses expansion of health services with Life360 HOMEs

Today I would like to talk about how Arkansas is expanding health services for several populations with greater health needs through the state’s ARHOME program. In 2013, the Arkansas General Assembly passed the Health Care Independence Act, which established the use of expanded Medicaid coverage. It was known as the “private option.”
Pineville, Mo. couple charged in kidnapping, murder of pregnant Arkansas woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Forty-two-year-old Amber Waterman and her husband, 42-year-old Jamie Waterman were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday and filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield Friday. The Watermans remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, which have not yet been scheduled.
AR Board of Corrections approves formation of committees to solicit for new prison location

The Arkansas Board of Corrections approved the formation three committees Thursday to start the process for building an additional 1,000 bed prison in the state. According to Board of Correction Chairman Benny Magness, one of the three committees will be responsible for soliciting for a location for where the new prison will be built. Additional committees were formed to solicit a location for a new sanction center which houses parole programs and to look at contracts that would hold inmates for a short term, approximately 2-3 years, until the new facility would be completed.
Arkansas PBS to provide warmth throughout the state with Mister Rogers Neighborhood Sweater Drive

Arkansas PBS and 44 libraries across the state have partnered together to sponsor the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive as a tribute to Fred Rogers and his example of being a caring neighbor. The drive will be held Nov. 5-30 with local participating libaries including the Donald W. Reynolds Library serving Baxter County in Mountain Home and the Newton County Library in Jasper.
Severe weather expected Friday evening

A cold front will move through the state Friday, bringing with it a chance of severe weather between the evening hours and Saturday morning. According to the National Weather Service out of Little Rock, a cold front will approach Arkansas from the west with developing showers and thunderstorms reaching the Oklahoma-Arkansas border Friday afternoon.
3 area football teams set for Saturday makeup games

There is high school football scheduled for Saturday as a few area teams will play makeup games following Friday’s storms. Harrison will wrap up its regular season at home. The Goblins will host Pea Ridge with kickoff scheduled for 11. In Missouri, two area teams will be on the...
Harrison routs Pea Ridge to end regular season

The Harrison High School football team wrapped up the regular season with an easy win. In Saturday’s makeup game at F.S. Garrison Stadium, the Goblins beat up on Pea Ridge 41-7. Harrison improves to 7-3 on the season and 5-2 in the 5A-West, finishing in a tie for third in the conference. The Goblins won the tiebreaker for the No. 3 seed over Farmington, and they’ll travel to Wynne for the Class 5A State Playoffs on Friday.
