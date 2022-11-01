Read full article on original website
Patriots’ AFC Rival Dealt Massive Injury Hit To Key Receiver
An AFC rival of the Patriots and a team currently ahead of New England in the playoff standings continues to get unlucky breaks when it comes to injuries. Seen as a contender in the AFC largely due to the wizardry of Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens now has one less weapon to throw to.
ESPN Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots’ Week 9 Matchup With Colts
The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will lock horns Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, an intriguing intraconference matchup that could have AFC playoff implications down the road if either team finds a rhythm in the second half of the 2022 NFL season. ESPN.com on Friday previewed each Week 9...
Colts Could Be Without Best Offensive Player Vs. Patriots This Week
The New England Patriots could be facing another shorthanded opposing offense this week. Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor missed his second consecutive practice Thursday after aggravating an ankle injury, putting his availability for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium in doubt. Taylor was the NFL’s rushing leader last...
No Fun New England? Patriots Super Bowl Champ Dispels Rumor
The Patriots have long had a reputation for being no fun, but one former Super Bowl champion has done his best to dispel that. Chris Long only played in New England for one season, winning Super Bowl LI with the Patriots in 2016, but has long been complimentary toward the organization. On Thursday, he continued the praise of his lone season in Foxborough.
Shorthanded Patriots Make Notable O-Line Change Vs. Colts
FOXBORO, Mass. — Marcus Cannon’s move to injured reserve wasn’t enough to push Isaiah Wynn back into the Patriots’ starting lineup. With Cannon unavailable Sunday after suffering a concussion this week, New England opted to start Yodny Cajuste, not Wynn, at right tackle for its Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.
How Will Patriots Use This Exciting Practice Squadder Vs. Colts?
One of the most intriguing members of the New England Patriots’ practice squad is receiving his first chance to contribute on game day. Lynn Bowden, a multipositional offensive player who landed in New England after cutdown day, was elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.
The Spread Sharp Report: How Public Betting Patriots-Colts
FOXBORO, Mass. — Between the Indianapolis Colts recently firing their offensive coordinator, quarterback Sam Ehlinger making his second career start and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor being ruled out of the Week 9 game, there are a number of reasons to believe in the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Patriots Inactives Reaction: D-Tackle Out Again; Key Safety Returns
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be missing key pieces on both sides of the ball Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Among the Patriots’ eight inactives for the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium were running back Damien Harris (illness), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), center David Andrews (concussion) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee).
Patriots Vs. Colts Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 9
The Patriots might technically be in last place in the AFC East, but the path to the playoffs is still paved quite nicely for New England. The 4-4 Patriots have yet to really prove they can beat anyone who’s actually good, but they might not have to in order to reach the postseason. That theory gets reinforced this Sunday when they welcome the 3-4-1 Colts to Gillette Stadium.
Broken SkyCam Causes Lengthy Delay In Bills-Jets Matchup
Sunday’s Bills-Jets game was put on pause for a little while, but the break wasn’t due to inclement weather or a serious injury. One of the cables holding up a SkyCam at MetLife Stadium in Week 9 snapped, causing the apparatus to drop and hang dangerously close to the playing field. The battle of AFC East rivals was delayed for more than 10 minutes as maintenance workers in the Meadowlands removed the SkyCam entirely rather than trying to prop it back up.
Aaron Rodgers Throws 2 Red Zone Interceptions vs. Lions
Somehow, Aaron Rodgers has not yet hit rock bottom. The two-time reigning MVP has struggled this year, averaging just 225.0 passing yards per game, easily the worst mark of his career. Additionally, his interception percentage has spiked to a five-year high of 1.3%. That number will keep climbing after Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions.
Patriots Fans Will Love This Mic’d-Up Video Of Coach At Practice
Don’t think for one second that Patriots players and coaches don’t know Mac Jones’ real name. Legally, New England’s franchise quarterback goes by Michael McCorkle Jones, with “Mac” being derived from his middle name. It’s unclear whether Jones has any issues with being called “McCorkle,” but if he does, running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri couldn’t care less.
NFL Week 9 Picks: Best-Bet Parlay Sees Colts-Patriots Defensive Struggle
The NESNBets weekly NFL best-bet parlay had its worst week of the season last week, and the losing streak has been extended. There’s no reason to get into the past, and we are on to Week 9, so let’s just get into it and be on our way. This week was tougher than most to get a read on things, so we’ve limited the parlay to just two bets and try to build this thing back up brick by brick.
NFL Rumors: Packers Made First-Round Offer For Star Wideout
The Green Bay Packers ultimately did not add any pass-catchers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ut it wasn’t due to lack of trying. According to reports Sunday, the Packers pursued wideouts Chase Claypool and DJ Moore along with tight end Darren Waller. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, followed up with a nugget regarding Green Bay’s offer to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of acquiring Moore.
Patriots Rule Out Three Offensive Starters For Week 9 Colts Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots will be without three key offensive starters when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New England on Friday ruled out center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and receiver DeVante Parker for the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Neither Parker nor Andrews practiced all week — with Andrews now missing six straight practices — while Cannon missed the last two sessions after practicing Wednesday.
Damien Harris Ruled Out as Patriots Host Colts in Week 9
Rhamondre Stevenson could see an even more significant workload for the New England Patriots against the Indianapolis Colts. Stevenson has been sharing carries with Damien Harris; however, Harris was ruled out of the Week 9 contest due to an illness. With Stevenson emerging as the primary running back, Harris’s workload...
Rex Ryan Dresses Like Bill Belichick After Patriots Take Ages Poorly
Rex Ryan hasn’t coached in the AFC East since 2016, but he’s still finding ways to experience Patriots-induced embarrassment. Ryan’s latest swing-and-miss with New England came shortly before the Week 8 meeting between the Patriots and the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The ex-Jets head coach expected his former team to “stomp” Mac Jones and company, who he labeled a “JV team” in wake of their ugly home loss to the Chicago Bears.
Jets Kicker Goes Full Charlie Brown On Embarrassing Opening Kickoff
Braden Mann went full Charlie Brown Sunday. As an NFL kicker, you don’t ever want to go full Charlie Brown. Mann got Gang Green off to the most embarrassing start in Week 9 against the Bills when he faceplanted after (barely) connecting on the opening kickoff, allowing Buffalo to start its opening possession at its own 45-yard line at MetLife Stadium.
Vikings Ready to Feed T.J. Hockenson the Ball vs. Commanders
When T.J. Hockenson ran off the field against the Miami Dolphins, he probably didn’t think it would be his last time in a Detroit Lions uniform. Yet, the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the tight end is on to greener pastures with the Minnesota Vikings. Now,...
NFL Trade Rumors: Packers Pursued These Star Pass-Catchers
Chase Claypool apparently wasn’t the only star skill player who the Packers kicked the tires on leading up to the NFL trade deadline. Green Bay was surprisingly quiet last Tuesday, as it didn’t make a single move to improve its struggling Aaron Rodgers-led offense. However, the Packers’ inactivity in the trade market reportedly was not due to a lack of trying.
