Vermillion Plain Talk
Veterans Day Program To Feature Address By Matt Michels
This year’s Veterans Day program in Vermillion will feature speaker Matt Michels, former lieutenant governor, Vermillion High School graduate, and Navy Jag officer. The program, hosted by the American Legion Post 1 and Vermillion High School, begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the high school. This...
VAST Begins 2022-23 Season At Spooky Splash
The Vermillion Area Swim Team began their 2022-23 season this past weekend as they travelled to Sioux City West High School for the annual SiouxLand Sharks Spooky Splash Invite. Twenty-seven swimmers competed against teams from Sioux City, Sioux Center, Norfolk, and Sioux Falls with a lot of great swims early in the season.
Golf: USD Men Complete Fall Schedule
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The South Dakota men’s golf team closed out the fall portion of its schedule today at the Grandover Collegiate. After completing a suspended round two before the final round began, the Coyotes shot a 299 in the third round and ended in 15th place overall. The team was led by Hunter Rebrovich who placed in the top-25 in the fall finale.
Vermillion Heat Plays In Pre-Season Tourney
Vermillion Heat 5th grade basketball team played in the Sioux City Arena League Pre-Season Tourney held in Sioux City, Iowa on Oct. 29. First game of the tourney found Vermillion matched up against the league's 2021-2022 Champs from Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto. Vermillion battled but wound up losing 36-31. Reid Reuvers led the Heat with 14 points. Luke Uhl tossed in 10 points and Sam Quail added 5 points. Braxton Moeller had a team high 6 rebounds. Vermillion's second opponent was Sergeant Bluff-Luton Orange. This was another tough test but the Heat wound up on top winning 23-17. Reid Reuvers had 9 points, Sam Quail 6 points, Braxton Moeller, Keaton Standley, Eddy Orr, and Luke Uhl each added a basket.
It Is Our Turn Now
You may have already voted for or against the bond issue to build a new Public Safety Center in Vermillion. If you have not yet voted and are unsure in your mind, I would like to address a commonly heard issue: the price. Why is it so expensive? We just voted on the school bond, and now you want us to add this on top? Can’t we wait a few years? Can’t we build smaller?
Women's Golf: USD Tied For Second After First Day Of Ozarks Inv.
HOLLISTER, Mo. — South Dakota shot a team score of 303 in the first round of the Ozarks National Invite on Monday. The team sits in a tie for second place and is one stroke off the lead with two days to go in Hollister, Missouri. Four Coyotes enter the second day in the top-20 individually with two of them inside the top-10. Danica Badura posted the best score for the Coyotes in day one. She recorded a two-over par 74 in the first round. She sank a birdie on the par-four third hole and the par-four 10th hole in the round. Badura sits in a tie for fourth place with two rounds to go.
Penguins Power Past USD
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—Youngstown State racked up 451 yards of offense and scored on all six of its first-half possessions in a 45-24 win against South Dakota Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium. Penguin running back Jaleel McLaughlin, the nation’s leading rusher entering the weekend, carried 19 times for 119 yards and two...
Women's Golf: USD Third After Two Rounds Of Ozarks National Inv.
HOLLISTER, Mo. — South Dakota women’s golf ended the second day at the Ozarks National Invite with another 303 in round two, placing them in third place after two rounds. The Coyotes are nine strokes off the lead and seven strokes from second place. Two Coyotes maintain a top-10 placement individually heading into the final round of play.
Waller: There Is No Better Time To Approve Bond Issue
Steve Waller never admits it, but one can’t wonder if he’s hoping that his presentation last Thursday, Oct. 24 in the Vermillion Public Library would be his last on the topic of the proposed new Clay County Jail and the proposed new law enforcement safety center. He has...
XC: USD’s Gemeda Earns Third All-Summit Honor
GRAND FORKS, North Dakota – South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda earned All-Summit League honors for the third time in his career following an eighth-place finish Saturday at the Summit League Championships. Gemeda, the season leader for the Coyotes, covered the Ray Richards Golf Course 8,000-meter course in a...
Vote Yes For Public Safety On Nov. 8
Like many of you, it has been an honor to serve this community in a variety of capacities. One of the most important is formerly serving on the Clay County Courthouse, Jail, and Law Enforcement Facility Planning Committee. Our committee visited a number of law enforcement centers and jails in South Dakota and Iowa. We also inspected our own facility.
Volleyball: Coyotes Outlast UND For Ninth Straight Victory
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – South Dakota received a match-high 25 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a five-set victory over North Dakota. Game scores went 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8. With the win, the Coyotes (22-2, 11-1 Summit) extend their win streak to nine games and remain at the top of the league standings.
Polling Places Throughout County Open 7 a.m. Tuesday
Polls will open across South Dakota and Clay County at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the state general election. Several statewide races will be decided, including contests for governor, U.S. House, several state offices, and District 17 House, along with a Constitutional amendment and an initiated measure. Local contests...
