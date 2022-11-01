HOLLISTER, Mo. — South Dakota shot a team score of 303 in the first round of the Ozarks National Invite on Monday. The team sits in a tie for second place and is one stroke off the lead with two days to go in Hollister, Missouri. Four Coyotes enter the second day in the top-20 individually with two of them inside the top-10. Danica Badura posted the best score for the Coyotes in day one. She recorded a two-over par 74 in the first round. She sank a birdie on the par-four third hole and the par-four 10th hole in the round. Badura sits in a tie for fourth place with two rounds to go.

