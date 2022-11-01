Read full article on original website
Missouri's marijuana legalization campaign is splitting the weed world
The state's upcoming weed referendum is pitting advocates against industry.
Parson visits growing Columbia equipment rental company
Watch a replay of the announcement in the player above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Michael Parson visited a growing Columbia business Thursday morning. The governor spoke at EquipmentShare, an equipment rental company, to tout the company's expansion. "To be able to see this come full circle from where it was three or four years ago The post Parson visits growing Columbia equipment rental company appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
KYTV
Inaugural no-excuse voting in Missouri coming to an end
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last two weeks, “no-excuse” voting has been open. Voters have been taking advantage of the new system. It works unlike absentee ballots, where you need an excuse; with no-excuse voting, you don’t need a reason to vote early in person. Gracie...
Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon
Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
missouribusinessalert.com
EquipmentShare to add over 500 jobs in Columbia with new corporate headquarters
EquipmentShare’s new corporate headquarters in Columbia will create more than 500 new jobs, the Department of Economic Development announced Thursday. The Columbia-based construction technology company is investing almost $100 million in the expansion, which will serve as a flagship office building, a research and development center and will create additional office and retail space, according to the release.
Judge halts provisions of new Missouri voting law
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Days before Missourians go to the polls, a judge on Friday granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that puts limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem sided...
KFVS12
Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
What are some Missouri death row inmates’ final meal requests?
Over 40 Missouri inmates have been executed in the past 20 years, and several foods are requested more than others.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
KYTV
Exclusive Polling: How Missourians feel about a rematch of 2020 presidential race
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling released Friday sheds light on how Missourians feel about a potential rematch of the 2020 Presidential Election. SurveyUSA asked Missouri adults whom they would vote for if Trump and President Joe Biden faced off again in 2024. A majority of the respondents, 52%, said they would vote for Trump. Biden received 34% of the vote, and 13% said they were undecided. Trump won Missouri in 2020 with 56.81% of the vote, while Biden had 41.42% of the vote.
kttn.com
Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11
Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot.
kcur.org
How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms
Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
kwos.com
MSHSAA cross country state championships bringing several thousand people to Columbia
More than 2,000 high school cross country athletes from across Missouri are in Columbia today and Saturday for the MSHAA cross country state championships at the state-of-the-art Gans Creek recreation area, near Highway 63. Columbia Parks and Recreation acting director Gabe Huffington says more than 340 high schools are represented,...
Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase
You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
kcur.org
Will Missouri voters make weed legal this election? Amendment 3 isn't that simple
On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will make their choices on five statewide ballot measures in addition to picking their preferred candidates. Of those measures, three were brought to the ballot by the state legislature, one is required by Missouri’s constitution, and the other made it through the state’s initiative petition process.
