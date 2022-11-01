ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Parson visits growing Columbia equipment rental company

Watch a replay of the announcement in the player above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Michael Parson visited a growing Columbia business Thursday morning. The governor spoke at EquipmentShare, an equipment rental company, to tout the company's expansion. "To be able to see this come full circle from where it was three or four years ago The post Parson visits growing Columbia equipment rental company appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Inaugural no-excuse voting in Missouri coming to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last two weeks, “no-excuse” voting has been open. Voters have been taking advantage of the new system. It works unlike absentee ballots, where you need an excuse; with no-excuse voting, you don’t need a reason to vote early in person. Gracie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

EquipmentShare to add over 500 jobs in Columbia with new corporate headquarters

EquipmentShare’s new corporate headquarters in Columbia will create more than 500 new jobs, the Department of Economic Development announced Thursday. The Columbia-based construction technology company is investing almost $100 million in the expansion, which will serve as a flagship office building, a research and development center and will create additional office and retail space, according to the release.
COLUMBIA, MO
KFVS12

Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Exclusive Polling: How Missourians feel about a rematch of 2020 presidential race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling released Friday sheds light on how Missourians feel about a potential rematch of the 2020 Presidential Election. SurveyUSA asked Missouri adults whom they would vote for if Trump and President Joe Biden faced off again in 2024. A majority of the respondents, 52%, said they would vote for Trump. Biden received 34% of the vote, and 13% said they were undecided. Trump won Missouri in 2020 with 56.81% of the vote, while Biden had 41.42% of the vote.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11

Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms

Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase

You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
COLUMBIA, MO

