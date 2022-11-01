Kennedy-Donovan Center provides developmental services to more than 7,500 individuals and families in 150 communities in Massachusetts.

“Shawn is one of the hardest working public servants I know. He is fiercely independent and his passion for helping people makes him the perfect choice for the State Senate. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts needs strong independent voices like Shawn Dooley. For the 8 years we have worked together – Shawn has been a tireless advocate for the people of his district and no one has worked harder to make our state a better place to live and raise a family. Please vote for Shawn Dooley for State Senate.” Gov. Charlie Baker.

