Kennedy-Donovan Center provides developmental services to more than 7,500 individuals and families in 150 communities in Massachusetts.

Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups
Christine and Jason Schadler, shown here with their children and dog, started Affordable Junk Removal in 2005. Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
The Clear Choice is Dooley for State Senate
“Shawn is one of the hardest working public servants I know. He is fiercely independent and his passion for helping people makes him the perfect choice for the State Senate. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts needs strong independent voices like Shawn Dooley. For the 8 years we have worked together – Shawn has been a tireless advocate for the people of his district and no one has worked harder to make our state a better place to live and raise a family. Please vote for Shawn Dooley for State Senate.” Gov. Charlie Baker.
