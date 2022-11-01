‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists

Read full article on original website
‘Ghosts’ Star Devan Chandler Long on Meeting Thorfinn’s ‘Baby Bjorn’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 6, “The Baby Bjorn.”]. It’s not every day you discover you’ve been living down the road from a long-lost relative without your knowledge, but that was exactly the case for Ghosts‘ resident Viking, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) in the latest episode, “The Baby Bjorn.”
Jan Broberg Revisits Childhood Trauma in ‘A Friend of the Family: True Evil’ Documentary (VIDEO)
It was a documentary that brought Jan Broberg‘s unbelievably true story of her two-time childhood kidnapping to the world. The true events of Abducted in Plain Sight were dramatized in Peacock‘s A Friend of the Family, currently in-season. And now, Broberg is returning to this harrowing time of her life in the new documentary A Friend of the Family: True Evil coming to Peacock.
The Women of ‘Manifest’ Talk Season 4 Love Triangles and Saying Goodbye (VIDEO)
Fans can expect many exciting story threads to be picked up again with the Season 4 return of Manifest, which was canceled by NBC in June 2021 but rescued by Netflix two months later. One big part of the new season will inevitably be the continuing love triangle between Michaela...
‘The Crown’ Stars on Becoming Princess Diana & Prince Charles for Season 5 (VIDEO)
The Crown has set its Season 5 return and as we approach the next chapter of Netflix‘s royal drama, new stars Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West are offering insight into their versions of the doomed couple Princess Diana and Prince Charles. As is tradition for the Peter Morgan-created series,...
15 great films based on the lives of their directors
Stacker highlighted 15 well-regarded films that were autobiographical for the directors who made them. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
‘Face Off’ Contestant Laney Chantal Dies at 33
Fans of Face Off are mourning the loss of a contestant from the Syfy competition series. Laney Chantal, who came in fifth place in the show’s fifth season in 2013, died on October 31. She was 33 years old. Chantal’s family members announced her passing in an obituary, saying...
See Hasan Minhaj’s Hysterical Apology to ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans (VIDEO)
Hasan Minhaj is really, truly sorry to any Jeopardy! fans he might have annoyed or upset during his headline-grabbing appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy! this past Sunday, October 30. The comedian dropped by The Tonight Show on Thursday, November 3, and had a hysterical exchange with host Jimmy Fallon about the...
‘Hot Bench’ Season 9 Judges Reveal Why Court Show Is ‘Entertaining’ & ‘Educational’
Hot Bench has changed things up a bit for Season 9, with two new faces next to the show’s veteran judge. Joining Michael Corriero on the #1 original daytime court show are criminal defense attorney Yodit Tewolde and experienced litigator Rachel Juarez to take on cases from various courtroom cases around the country in the popular three-judge format. The series, created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, also offers viewers a look at how the court functions as they watch the judges hash out the facts and law during deliberations. Majority rules.
Kal Penn Doesn’t Deny Rumors He’s in Talks to Host ‘The Daily Show’
Following speculation that Comedy Central was approaching the comedian for the role, Kal Penn has not denied the allegations of possibly taking over the hosting gig of The Daily Show. On the November 3 edition of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the titular host asked Penn about his interest in the satirical news show.
