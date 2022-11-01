ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists

By Andrea Towers, TV Insider
Fairfield Sun Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Ghosts’ Star Devan Chandler Long on Meeting Thorfinn’s ‘Baby Bjorn’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 6, “The Baby Bjorn.”]. It’s not every day you discover you’ve been living down the road from a long-lost relative without your knowledge, but that was exactly the case for Ghosts‘ resident Viking, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) in the latest episode, “The Baby Bjorn.”
Fairfield Sun Times

Jan Broberg Revisits Childhood Trauma in ‘A Friend of the Family: True Evil’ Documentary (VIDEO)

It was a documentary that brought Jan Broberg‘s unbelievably true story of her two-time childhood kidnapping to the world. The true events of Abducted in Plain Sight were dramatized in Peacock‘s A Friend of the Family, currently in-season. And now, Broberg is returning to this harrowing time of her life in the new documentary A Friend of the Family: True Evil coming to Peacock.
Fairfield Sun Times

15 great films based on the lives of their directors

Stacker highlighted 15 well-regarded films that were autobiographical for the directors who made them. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Face Off’ Contestant Laney Chantal Dies at 33

Fans of Face Off are mourning the loss of a contestant from the Syfy competition series. Laney Chantal, who came in fifth place in the show’s fifth season in 2013, died on October 31. She was 33 years old. Chantal’s family members announced her passing in an obituary, saying...
MILFORD, MI
Fairfield Sun Times

See Hasan Minhaj’s Hysterical Apology to ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans (VIDEO)

Hasan Minhaj is really, truly sorry to any Jeopardy! fans he might have annoyed or upset during his headline-grabbing appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy! this past Sunday, October 30. The comedian dropped by The Tonight Show on Thursday, November 3, and had a hysterical exchange with host Jimmy Fallon about the...
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Hot Bench’ Season 9 Judges Reveal Why Court Show Is ‘Entertaining’ & ‘Educational’

Hot Bench has changed things up a bit for Season 9, with two new faces next to the show’s veteran judge. Joining Michael Corriero on the #1 original daytime court show are criminal defense attorney Yodit Tewolde and experienced litigator Rachel Juarez to take on cases from various courtroom cases around the country in the popular three-judge format. The series, created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, also offers viewers a look at how the court functions as they watch the judges hash out the facts and law during deliberations. Majority rules.
Fairfield Sun Times

Kal Penn Doesn’t Deny Rumors He’s in Talks to Host ‘The Daily Show’

Following speculation that Comedy Central was approaching the comedian for the role, Kal Penn has not denied the allegations of possibly taking over the hosting gig of The Daily Show. On the November 3 edition of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the titular host asked Penn about his interest in the satirical news show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy