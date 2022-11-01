Read full article on original website
Dare County Veterans Day Ceremonies and Celebration
Dare County Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations on Hatteras, Kill Devil Hills, Manteo, Nags Head and Southern Shores. The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides!
‘Think outside our walls’
Churches encouraged to address community mental health, harm reduction. Speaking to local faith leaders on Nov. 3, Reverend Jessica Stokes from the N.C. Council of Churches encouraged their organizations to “think outside our walls” and take pragmatic steps to address mental health and harm reduction in the community.
First Flight Holiday Markets
Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. Aviation Park, 103 Veterans Drive, Kill Devil Hills. There are typically about 65 local vendors that...
Dowdy Park Holiday Farmers Market
Dowdy Park, 3005 S. Croatan Hwy. Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parking at Dowdy Park is limited. Please park at Nags Head Elementary School next door (when school is not in session) or across South Croatan Highway at the YMCA.
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot of Manteo, October 24
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
Bateman and Euler face off in only contested Dare Commissioner race
Of the three seats on the seven-member Dare County Board of Commissioners that are on the ballot this election, only one race is actually contested. Incumbent Republicans Jim Tobin (District 1) and Rob Ross (District 2) are running unopposed. The race where voters have a choice is the At-Large contest...
Willa Collins Hoskinson of Grandy, November 1
Willa Collins Hoskinson of Grandy, NC, formerly of Bridgeport, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 1, 2022. She was born December 6, 1940, to Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Morrison Collins. She was pre-deceased by her parents; and two sisters, Deloris Collins Cain and Darlene Collins Scott; and brother, David L. Collins.
Floyd Arlis Hoskinson, Sr. of Grandy, November 4
Floyd Arlis Hoskinson Sr. of Grandy, NC, formerly of Anmoore, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 4, 2022. He was born July 22, 1939, to Guyle Hoskinson and Lillian Hathaway Hoskinson. He was predeceased by his wife, Willa Collins Hoskinson, and his parents, and one brother, Carlton K. Hoskinson.
Duck delays pursuit of Barrier Island Station vehicular access; defers decision to February
Citing timing and the still-pending CAMA permit, the Town of Duck announced on Nov. 1 that no beach access for anything other than official vehicles will be pursued until after the Town Council’s February retreat. The town had applied for a CAMA permit to construct and maintain a drive-over...
Once-per-week residential trash collection to begin November 7 in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ annual once-per-week residential trash collection will begin Monday, November 7, 2022. The twice-per-week collection schedule will resume Monday, April 3, 2023. Please remember to recycle and take advantage of the Town’s Recycle Center at 701 Bermuda Bay Boulevard. Anyone can recycle at this...
Search for handcuffed man that bolted from a coastal NC detention center enters third day
A strange search along the North Carolina coast for a handcuffed man that ran off from the county jail and into the nearby woods continues. Officials with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office say Corey Smith was in the booking area after being cuffed when he bolted from the Maple Detention Center.
Possible Ocracoke School threat investigated, determined not to be credible
(Hyde County Sheriff’s Office) On Nov. 2, our Ocracoke office was advised by the FBI of a possible school threat at our Ocracoke campus. The social media plate form Yik Yak reported to the FBI a post stating something to the effect of ‘don’t go to school tomorrow.’ Based on the information we were given, Captain Smith and Deputy Neal responded to the residence from where the post came. The juvenile in question was confronted and the residence was searched for weapons. No weapons were located.
Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
First Flight and Manteo win second-round soccer playoff contests, Hatteras season ends
The First Flight men’s soccer team exploded for 9 goals, including 8 in the second period, in shutting out Durham School of the Arts 9-0 in a second-round 3A tournament game played in Kill Devil Hills on Nov. 3. The No. 2 seeded First Flight team now moves on to play No. 7 seed Lee County in a third-round home playoff game on Monday, Nov. 7. (First Flight Photos by Betty Morales Bravo, Nighthawk News Magazine)
Full circle: Steve Basnight to be sworn in as superintendent of Dare County Schools
Steve Basnight is the new superintendent of Dare County Schools. After an hour-long closed-door meeting, the Dare County Board of Education unanimously agreed to offer Basnight a contract and authorized David Twiddy, chairman of the Board, and Susan Bothwell, vice chair, to sign the contract. The contract was signed shortly...
Belhaven names new police chief
Lieutenant Christopher Kelly has been appointed interim police chief for the Town of Belhaven. The interim role will begin on Nov. 5. He will assume the full duties of chief upon the retirement of Chief Fred Clingenpeel in December. The Town Council and Town Manager gave the nod to the...
Chowan takes down ECSU, wins the CIAA North
The Chowan Hawks entered into Saturday as the North division leader. The post Chowan takes down ECSU, wins the CIAA North appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
