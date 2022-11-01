ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Dare County Veterans Day Ceremonies and Celebration

Dare County Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations on Hatteras, Kill Devil Hills, Manteo, Nags Head and Southern Shores. The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides!
DARE COUNTY, NC
‘Think outside our walls’

Churches encouraged to address community mental health, harm reduction. Speaking to local faith leaders on Nov. 3, Reverend Jessica Stokes from the N.C. Council of Churches encouraged their organizations to “think outside our walls” and take pragmatic steps to address mental health and harm reduction in the community.
DARE COUNTY, NC
First Flight Holiday Markets

Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. Aviation Park, 103 Veterans Drive, Kill Devil Hills. There are typically about 65 local vendors that...
Dowdy Park Holiday Farmers Market

Dowdy Park, 3005 S. Croatan Hwy. Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parking at Dowdy Park is limited. Please park at Nags Head Elementary School next door (when school is not in session) or across South Croatan Highway at the YMCA.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot of Manteo, October 24

Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
MANTEO, NC
Bateman and Euler face off in only contested Dare Commissioner race

Of the three seats on the seven-member Dare County Board of Commissioners that are on the ballot this election, only one race is actually contested. Incumbent Republicans Jim Tobin (District 1) and Rob Ross (District 2) are running unopposed. The race where voters have a choice is the At-Large contest...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Willa Collins Hoskinson of Grandy, November 1

Willa Collins Hoskinson of Grandy, NC, formerly of Bridgeport, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 1, 2022. She was born December 6, 1940, to Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Morrison Collins. She was pre-deceased by her parents; and two sisters, Deloris Collins Cain and Darlene Collins Scott; and brother, David L. Collins.
GRANDY, NC
Floyd Arlis Hoskinson, Sr. of Grandy, November 4

Floyd Arlis Hoskinson Sr. of Grandy, NC, formerly of Anmoore, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 4, 2022. He was born July 22, 1939, to Guyle Hoskinson and Lillian Hathaway Hoskinson. He was predeceased by his wife, Willa Collins Hoskinson, and his parents, and one brother, Carlton K. Hoskinson.
GRANDY, NC
Possible Ocracoke School threat investigated, determined not to be credible

(Hyde County Sheriff’s Office) On Nov. 2, our Ocracoke office was advised by the FBI of a possible school threat at our Ocracoke campus. The social media plate form Yik Yak reported to the FBI a post stating something to the effect of ‘don’t go to school tomorrow.’ Based on the information we were given, Captain Smith and Deputy Neal responded to the residence from where the post came. The juvenile in question was confronted and the residence was searched for weapons. No weapons were located.
OCRACOKE, NC
Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
First Flight and Manteo win second-round soccer playoff contests, Hatteras season ends

The First Flight men’s soccer team exploded for 9 goals, including 8 in the second period, in shutting out Durham School of the Arts 9-0 in a second-round 3A tournament game played in Kill Devil Hills on Nov. 3. The No. 2 seeded First Flight team now moves on to play No. 7 seed Lee County in a third-round home playoff game on Monday, Nov. 7. (First Flight Photos by Betty Morales Bravo, Nighthawk News Magazine)
MANTEO, NC
Full circle: Steve Basnight to be sworn in as superintendent of Dare County Schools

Steve Basnight is the new superintendent of Dare County Schools. After an hour-long closed-door meeting, the Dare County Board of Education unanimously agreed to offer Basnight a contract and authorized David Twiddy, chairman of the Board, and Susan Bothwell, vice chair, to sign the contract. The contract was signed shortly...
Belhaven names new police chief

Lieutenant Christopher Kelly has been appointed interim police chief for the Town of Belhaven. The interim role will begin on Nov. 5. He will assume the full duties of chief upon the retirement of Chief Fred Clingenpeel in December. The Town Council and Town Manager gave the nod to the...
BELHAVEN, NC

