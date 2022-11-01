(Hyde County Sheriff’s Office) On Nov. 2, our Ocracoke office was advised by the FBI of a possible school threat at our Ocracoke campus. The social media plate form Yik Yak reported to the FBI a post stating something to the effect of ‘don’t go to school tomorrow.’ Based on the information we were given, Captain Smith and Deputy Neal responded to the residence from where the post came. The juvenile in question was confronted and the residence was searched for weapons. No weapons were located.

OCRACOKE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO