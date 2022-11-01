ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Message For Devin White Amid Criticism

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White has taken some heat for seemingly giving up on a play in their Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But he's got a powerful ally in his corner. During today's press conference, White admitted that he wasn't running as fast as he...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications

Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Buccaneers coach continues to prove he’s holding the team back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ problems on the offensive side of the ball aren’t difficult to identify and dissect. Their running game is poor, they’re too inconsistent along the offensive line, and their pass catchers haven’t had the benefit of a clean bill of health too often this season.
TAMPA, FL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
The Spun

Ravens Get Troubling News About Star Tight End Mark Andrews

There's no denying that Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has been the go-to guy for the Baltimore Ravens this season. Unfortunately, things aren't looking good for him playing against the New Orleans Saints this week. According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Andrews was not practicing with the team...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Cowboys Writer: Eagles Are Living On "Borrowed Time"

With their win over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 on the season for the first time in franchise history. But for one Dallas Cowboys writer, the Eagles' unbeaten start appears to be a mirage. Taking to Twitter on Friday, longtime Cowboys beat writer...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

