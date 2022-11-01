Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, comments on Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's marriage
Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, shared her opinion on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s while saying that she "loves" the both of them.
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Tom Brady Has Message For Devin White Amid Criticism
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White has taken some heat for seemingly giving up on a play in their Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But he's got a powerful ally in his corner. During today's press conference, White admitted that he wasn't running as fast as he...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications
Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
Christian McCaffrey's Family Thought He Was Getting Traded To 1 Team
The San Francisco 49ers shocked the country with their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. But of among the people most surprised by where he wound up, his own family might top the list. According to 95.7 The Game, McCaffrey's mother Lisa admitted...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Punishment for His 'Blind Referee' Halloween Costume?
The idea of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being punished after his "blind referee" Halloween costume went viral is ridiculous on every level.
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
atozsports.com
Buccaneers coach continues to prove he’s holding the team back
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ problems on the offensive side of the ball aren’t difficult to identify and dissect. Their running game is poor, they’re too inconsistent along the offensive line, and their pass catchers haven’t had the benefit of a clean bill of health too often this season.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Tri-City Herald
Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ Offense
You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady. On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Ray Guy, only NFL punter in Hall of Fame, dies after long illness
Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His
'Surprise' Sale? Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder 'Noodling' Move with Commanders
"He’s out testing the waters.” - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, explaining Dan Snyder's possible sale of the Washington Commanders.
Ravens Get Troubling News About Star Tight End Mark Andrews
There's no denying that Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has been the go-to guy for the Baltimore Ravens this season. Unfortunately, things aren't looking good for him playing against the New Orleans Saints this week. According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Andrews was not practicing with the team...
Cowboys Writer: Eagles Are Living On "Borrowed Time"
With their win over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 on the season for the first time in franchise history. But for one Dallas Cowboys writer, the Eagles' unbeaten start appears to be a mirage. Taking to Twitter on Friday, longtime Cowboys beat writer...
Chiefs Reportedly Make Decision On Kadarius Toney After Trade
It's been eight days since wide receiver Kadarius Toney was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after 1.5 years with the New York Giants. But with the team set to play their first game since acquiring him, will Toney play this weekend?. The answer appears to be yes. Toney did...
Fantasy Football Managers Are Furious With Eric Bieniemy's Comment About Chiefs Running Backs
Eric Bieniemy doesn't care about your fantasy lineup. The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator doesn't care about who starts the game versus who finishes it because everyone is going to get carries. "Well, first of all, all of those guys are going to play. It doesn't make a difference who...
