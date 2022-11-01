Read full article on original website
Clemson coordinators discuss loss to Notre Dame
Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame, Clemson coordinators Brandon Streeter and Wes Goodwin met the media.
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame
Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "First of all, congratulations to Notre Dame. They were outstanding. Just absolutely dominated us in every facet of football. Starting with coaching... blocking, tackling, you name it— dominated. Congratulations to coach (Marcus) Freeman and his staff. Always tell our team you get what you earn, and we earned this tonight for sure. Momentum is tough in a game like this and we lost momentum right out of the gate with the blocked punt touchdown. Very simple, flat-out just didn't do our job. Never got the momentum back. Pick-6 and another bad interception that led to another touchdown. Huge momentum plays.
Instant Analysis: What Did We Learn From Notre Dame’s 35-14 Win Over #4 Clemson
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley break down Notre Dame’s 35-14 win over the Clemson Tigers. Is it time to check attending a Notre Dame home game off your bucket list? Has it been too long since you’ve soaked in the gameday atmosphere in person? Whether it’s for the first time ever or in a while, start planning your trip to South Bend to watch the Fighting Irish with ideas and inspiration at visitsouthbend.com.
Snap Judgments: Clemson @ Notre Dame
Clemson’s defensive line will go back to its dominating ways. But it ran into an Irish buzzsaw comprised of Patterson, Alt, Lugg, Fisher and Correll while the Irish backs continued to run hard. The whole world knew Notre Dame was going to run the football and Clemson could do nothing about it.
Everything Marcus Freeman After Notre Dame Beat Clemson
As an unranked underdog, Notre Dame ousted undefeated Clemson (#4) at home on Saturday night. For Marcus Freeman who opened 0-2 as head coach at Notre Dame, this 35-14 victory marks his most significant win as chief of the football program. After the game, as always, coach Freeman addressed the...
Watch: Player Reaction: Michael Mayer, Benjamin Morrison, and Logan Diggs
Check out what tight end Michael Mayer, cornerback Benjamin Morrison and running back Logan Diggs had to say following Notre Dame’s 35-14 win over #4 Clemson. Tight end Michael Mayer finished the game with four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown that set the all-time record for career touchdown receptions by a Notre Dame tight end.
