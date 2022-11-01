Read full article on original website
Carrots x Arvin Goods Collection Deliver Sustainable Accessories for Fall
Emerging apparel brand Arvin Goods joins forces with streetwear mainstay Anwar Carrots to release a collection of sustainable accessories. The Seattle-based label specializes in creating versatile basics crafted from recycled fabric scraps. Arvin Goods is one of the few brands in the market utilizing discarded fabrics for its garments. The...
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
hypebeast.com
THE DROP Positions LOUIS XIII’s Iconic Cognac At the Intersection of Digital Nomadism and Conceptual Maximalism
LOUIS XIII unveils THE DROP, entrusting the essence of its iconic cognac in a set of five 10ml bottles, each emblematic of today’s contemporary style vanguard. Each bottle embodies the youthful mood and mindset (Loud, Glow, Bold, Smooth and Bright), inspired by today’s digital nomads and tastemakers. Enticing a new generation of cognac connoisseurs, THE DROP welcomes you to embark on life’s journeys as a creation of your own making, whenever and wherever.
hypebeast.com
Awake NY FW22 Offers Gallant Graphics, Punchy Prints and Classic Cuts
Awake NY has been staying busy over the last few months. The brand collaborated with US Soccer, Nanamica, ASICS and even UPS since their SS22 collection dropped in May, and now they’re back with an expansive FW22 offering plus its accompanying lookbook. Founder Angelo Baque has a knack for bringing in influences from all over the fashion spectrum, mixing formalwear with streetwear and bright, bold patterns and prints with muted earth tones in seamless fashion to showcase the vibrance of New York City, and this new collection is a strong showing of the brand’s influences.
hypebeast.com
Kering Reportedly in Advanced Talks To Acquire Tom Ford
French luxury conglomerate is said to be in advanced talks to acquire Tom Ford. The tailoring staple is being sought-after by the luxury giant that also owns Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. According to the Wall Street Journal, Kering is up against beauty company Estée Lauder for the privately held menswear and beauty business. However, Kering appears to be the frontrunner.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Receives a Fearless "Hyper Royal" Revamp
Since its unveiling earlier this year, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High has continued to take the classic Swoosh silhouette to unimaginable heights. Its concealed Wings logo and sky-high midsole have become its trademark, recently seen in two of the imprint’s most iconic palettes — the “Black/White” and “Varsity Red” colorways.
hypebeast.com
Larry Bell Set to Release a Smaller ‘Light Knot’ Sculpture via Avant Arte
‘Little 3DVD’ will release on December 1 at 9am ET. Since its inception in 2015, Avant Arte has made it a mission to make art more accessible to the masses. Over this span, the group has collaborated with some of the leading creative figures of the day, including recent releases with Tom Sachs and DRIFT to a new sculptural edition with acclaimed American artist, Larry Bell.
hypebeast.com
J.Lindeberg's Holiday 2022 Collection Encourages a Wild Metropolitan Adventure
Stockholm-born fashion label J.Lindeberg has pulled back the curtain on its Winter Holiday 2022 collection, titled “Welcome Back to the Wild Life.” The line, which the imprint comically describes as a “post-hibernation” collection, intends to catapult its clientele out of slumber and into a downtown “neon-drenched” metropolis.
hypebeast.com
Maybe Tomorrow's Saucony "Better Together" Collab Is Inspired by Aesop’s “The Tortoise and the Hare” Fable
Having built up a cult following for its snug-fitting, safety pin-adorned beanies as well as its playful trucker hats and graphic apparel pieces, streetwear brand Maybe Tomorrow is ready to expand its creative ventures and dive into its first footwear foray. The LA-based label — helmed by Mark Nguyen — has joined arms with Saucony to produce a two-pronged footwear capsule that’s inspired by Aesop’s classic fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.”
hypebeast.com
The North Face Reimagines Signature Silhouettes With Icons RMST Line
Since its 1968 founding, The North Face has remained an apparel mainstay for outdoor expeditions – procuring a catalog of functional yet attractive outerwear garments. Now, the San Francisco-born brand is reimagining some of its signature silhouettes with its new Icons RMST line. The new offering marks the first...
hypebeast.com
"Georgetown" Hues Land on the Nike Air Force 1 Low
Washington D.C.’s Georgetown University colors have enhanced many models in recent memory, including the Air Jordan 1 High ‘85, Air Jordan 6, and the Terminator High, which makes a return this month. continues to celebrate the reputable establishment by setting its muted hues on the Air Force 1...
hypebeast.com
Fujifilm’s New X-T5 Flagship Boasts a Longer Battery Life and Advanced Imaging Sensor
Two years after putting out the popular X-T4, Fujifilm is following up on the mirrorless digital camera with an even technically advanced version. The X-T5 builds on the capabilities of its predecessor, containing two new processors designed to use up less power and accommodate AI processing. The fifth-generation X-Trans features...
hypebeast.com
Futuristic Elements Land on This Unreleased adidas BOOST Model
With putting all sales and production of YEEZY models on hold following its termination of the historic partnership with Ye, the brand is now shifting gears and focusing on promoting its existing line and future models. Falling under the latter category is this newly-surfaced lifestyle runner that is reportedly dubbed the AlphaBOOST V1 — but this still has yet to be confirmed by the German sportswear company.
hypebeast.com
Sies Marjan’s New Hardback Book Reflects on a Design Career That Ignited the Fashion Industry
The career trajectory of Sander Lak is one that many aspirational fashion dreams are made of. Having studied at London’s prestigious Central Saint Martins, Lak eventually went on to work for major brands including Balmain, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Dries Van Noten. Yet, after a short-lived stint of designing for his own Sies Marjan label, the Dutch designer closed shop in 2020 amidst the devastating times of the pandemic.
hypebeast.com
XGMI's Horizon Pro 4K Projector Is An Ultra-Powerful Entertainment Hub
In the past, if you wanted gaming and streaming entertainment with premium picture and sound quality, you’d need to rig together an entire home entertainment system — often prohibitive in cost and space alike. However, XGMI is looking to give gamers and streamers the full “home theater” experience in one compact package with the Horizon Pro 4K projector, an ultra-powerful piece of machinery that’s an all-in-one entertainment hub.
hypebeast.com
Christopher Ward's C1 Bel Canto Is the Most Affordable Swiss-Made Mechanical Chiming Watch
Christopher Ward has just set a new benchmark in the watch world with what is one of the most affordable Swiss mechanical chiming watches. The C1 Bel Canto (beautiful singing) is powered by Christopher Ward’s new FS01 movement that sees a Sonnerie au Passage complication which enables the watch chimes every hour.
hypebeast.com
It's All In the Details for Bottega Veneta Pre-Spring 2023
Nothing is as simple as it seems for Matthieu Blazy‘s Bottega Veneta. It’s a thought process, an ethos that drives the luxury label’s success; clothes are more than just garments you hang from your body, but statements of simplicity explored under a deceptive lens, items that are crafted rather than merely designed. This couldn’t ring truer for the house’s Pre-Spring 2023 collection, a 65-look selection of ready-to-wear that blends Bottega Veneta’s expected cues with Blazy’s nuanced understanding of relaxed, understated, quiet masterpieces.
hypebeast.com
Cozy Up With Reigning Champ's New Pendleton Stadium Blanket
For Canadian athleticwear brand Reigning Champ, its latest project sees the comfort-oriented label join forces with the Pacific Northwest’s world-renowned textile manufacturing company, Pendleton. Family-owned since 1863, Pendleton has been a staple in the industry for decades, known for heirloom quality craftmanship. Teaming up with Reigning Champ, the duo has designed a blanket perfect for the cold weather ahead.
hypebeast.com
Reebok Dresses Its Beanik Slip-on in "Classic Cobalt"
British-born footwear specialist Reebok has just presented its popular Beatnik silhouette in a smooth “Sahara,” “Classic Cobalt,” and “Classic Burgundy” colorway. As the colder season is gradually trickling in, the temperature is understandably dropping. And with this in mind, it’s important to have the proper footwear to keep yourself cozy. Despite it not being a fully-enclosed type of silhouette, the Reebok Beatnik is reinforced with quilted materials to help keep things warm and comfy for Fall/Winter 2022.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Collaborates With LEGO For Holiday Installations
Has announced a new collaboration with the master builders at LEGO Certified Professionals, erecting festive scenes at its windows and store displays around the world for the holiday season. The colorful three-dimensional scenes were conceived by the Louis Vuitton Visual Image Studio and realized by the LEGO Certified Professionals, continuing a creative exchange that began with a 31-700-brick birthday cake made for the fashion house’s bi-centennial Louis 200 Trunk series.
