MedicalXpress
Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
MedicalXpress
US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation's top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive—even...
MedicalXpress
Do we still need to hold onto COVID-19 vaccination cards?
Where is your COVID-19 vaccination card? Is it in your wallet or purse? Is it at home, buried in a pile of mail? Is it lost?. If you're not sure, you're not alone. "It's tucked away at home, I think," said Northeastern student Kenny Nguyen, who was hanging out with friends near Centennial Common on Northeastern's Boston campus this week. "It's in my dorm."
MedicalXpress
UK researchers cure man who had COVID for 411 days
British researchers announced Friday they have cured a man who was continually infected with COVID for 411 days by analyzing the genetic code of his particular virus to find the right treatment. Persistent COVID infection—which is different to long COVID or repeated bouts of the disease—occurs in a small number...
MedicalXpress
Higher antibody concentration found in people with vaccine reactions
After the second and third vaccinations against COVID-19, a significantly higher antibody concentration has been confirmed, while tolerability was good. Lukas Perkhofer and co-authors reported this result in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International. Several studies showed "fear of adverse effects" as the crucial determinant of refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19;...
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia increasing globally
The prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia is increasing globally, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in The Lancet Healthy Longevity. Atalel Fentahun Awedew, M.D., from Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, and colleagues estimated global trends in, and prevalence of, benign prostatic hyperplasia and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia in 21 regions and 204 countries and territories from 2000 to 2019.
MedicalXpress
US grapples with spike in trio of respiratory viruses
US hospitals are under pressure as cases of three respiratory viruses—the flu, COVID-19, and RSV—are rising at the same time, and earlier than usual, experts said Friday. Children are being hit hard by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes the chest infection bronchiolitis in infants, and has spurred unusually high rates of hospitalizations in several countries around the world this season.
MedicalXpress
Extreme temperatures take deadly toll on people in Texas prisons, study finds
The U.S. has the world's largest population of prisoners, and Texas holds more incarcerated people than any other state. As climate change continues to increase the severity, frequency and duration of heat waves, the approximately 160,000 individuals in Texas prisons—as well as the people who work in these settings—come under intense physical duress in prisons without climate controls, according to a new study led by researchers at Brown University's School of Public Health.
MedicalXpress
Researchers link immune-cell activity to psychiatric symptoms in women with HIV
Women with HIV frequently experience neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and even cognitive impairment. Until now, though, the disordered physiological mechanisms underlying such symptoms was unclear. A study by a team that includes a Johns Hopkins statistician concludes that at least part of the answer lies in patients' T-cells,...
MedicalXpress
Care4Rare celebrates a decade of life-changing discoveries and innovations in clinical genetics
For more than a decade, the Care4Rare Canada Consortium (Care4Rare) has provided answers for families living with undiagnosed rare disease. Care4Rare is an international trailblazer in rare disease, using cutting-edge technologies to discover the underlying cause while bringing diagnostic innovations into the clinical care pathway for rare disease. More than...
MedicalXpress
Time-restricted feeding can alleviate excessive dark-phase sleepiness, scientists discover
Obesity induced by a high-fat diet (HFD) is a growing epidemic and major health concern. While excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is a pervasive symptom of HFD-induced obesity, research findings suggest that reduced wakefulness could be improved by means of time-restricted feeding (TRF). However, the underlying neural mechanisms remain largely obscure.
MedicalXpress
Alcohol death toll is growing, US government reports say
The rate of deaths that can be directly attributed to alcohol rose nearly 30% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new government data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already said the overall number of such deaths rose in 2020 and 2021. Two reports from the CDC this week provided further details on which groups have the highest death rates and which states are seeing the largest numbers.
MedicalXpress
Study illustrates vast influence that children's mental health concerns have on workforce challenges in America
As the American economy has undergone rapid and dramatic change, so too has America's workforce. Trending terms, such as "the great resignation" and "quiet quitting," have been coined as we seek to better understand workplace challenges across the country. There have been many contributing factors reported to be driving these...
MedicalXpress
Ketamine 'saved my life': Depressed, anxious Floridians turn to unregulated psychedelics
Ashley Blanco, 27, has grappled with anxiety, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder for the better part of a decade. Antidepressants and therapy didn't help. After she graduated college, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It sent her mental health to an all-time low. "I couldn't function. I wouldn't leave my room," she said....
MedicalXpress
Fluoride use was consequence of flawed nutritional guidelines, researcher says
Prominent organizations including the World Health Organization and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have dismissed low-carbohydrate diets that prevent tooth decay in favor of recommending high-carbohydrate diets which rely on fluoride and food fortification to mitigate dental damage and nutritional shortcomings, a University of Washington researcher says. In a recent...
MedicalXpress
Lipid ratios linked to benign prostatic hyperplasia risk
In the Chinese population, the triglyceride to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (TG/HDL-C) ratio and the total cholesterol (TC)/HDL-C ratio are associated with an increased risk for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a study published online Oct. 3 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Chen Zhu, from The First Affiliated Hospital with Nanjing...
