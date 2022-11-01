Read full article on original website
Hideo Kojima Revealed Shioli Kutsuna To Star in His New Game
About a month ago, Hideo Kojima‘s confirmed on his social networks that actress Elle Fanning is involved in his upcoming game for Kojima Productions. Recently, the game designer posted on Twitter again to tease the latest update for the project. Alongside a previously released poster, which featured Elle Fanning...
YouTube’s New Partnership Brings Multiple Streaming Services Onto Platform’s App
Youtube is now integrating various premium streaming services into the main app with a new Primetime Channel feature. The media company is honing in on growth and partnerships strategies to become the prominent content hub with YouTube TV and other services under the platform. Upon release, there will be a...
XGMI's Horizon Pro 4K Projector Is An Ultra-Powerful Entertainment Hub
In the past, if you wanted gaming and streaming entertainment with premium picture and sound quality, you’d need to rig together an entire home entertainment system — often prohibitive in cost and space alike. However, XGMI is looking to give gamers and streamers the full “home theater” experience in one compact package with the Horizon Pro 4K projector, an ultra-powerful piece of machinery that’s an all-in-one entertainment hub.
The adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Launches in Two Fall-Ready Variations
The Supernova Cushion 7 is one of the brand’s most notable archival models and continues its journey through the modern-day sneaker-sphere. Originally debuted in the 2000s, the retro silhouette now receives two in-line colorways that boast a fall-ready feel. Arriving in “Brown” and “Magbei/Brown,” the latter sees its classic...
Balenciaga and adidas' SS23 Campaign Wants to Put You to Work
First seen on the runway in a Spring/Summer 2023 stock exchange-inspired showcase, Balenciaga and. now present their latest collaborative campaign, which sees global personalities storm bustling Manhattan offices. Set in lively NYC skyscrapers, actresses Isabelle Huppert and Han So Hee lay back and relax while boxer Jermell Charlo stands alongside...
Elon Musk Has Begun Mass Layoffs at Twitter and Sony Shared a Release Date for PlayStation VR2 Headset in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry witnessed Elon Musk take the reins at Twitter. The newly-minted CEO has already fired several executives and has now sent an email to employees detailing plans to continue layoffs throughout the company’s workforce. Elsewhere in Musk-related tech news, NASA shared that SpaceX is aiming...
New Balance Adds "Steel" and "Phantom" Colorways to the 2002R
New Balance continues to thrive as a go-to in footwear, excelling at mixed material offerings that blend minimalist design with versatility. A key model backing this approach to sneakers has been New Balance’s 2002R. Taking on a variety of in-house colorways and collaborative projects, including the recent N.HOOLYWOOD x INVINCIBLE-designed pair, the 2002R keeps on shining.
Reebok Dresses Its Beanik Slip-on in "Classic Cobalt"
British-born footwear specialist Reebok has just presented its popular Beatnik silhouette in a smooth “Sahara,” “Classic Cobalt,” and “Classic Burgundy” colorway. As the colder season is gradually trickling in, the temperature is understandably dropping. And with this in mind, it’s important to have the proper footwear to keep yourself cozy. Despite it not being a fully-enclosed type of silhouette, the Reebok Beatnik is reinforced with quilted materials to help keep things warm and comfy for Fall/Winter 2022.
Netflix's 'TROLL' Brings Nordic Folklore to Life
Netflix has released the trailer for TROLL, not to be confused with Dreamworks‘ musical comedy Trolls, a new fantasy-adventure film capturing the awakening of a gigantic ancient troll who emerges from the Norwegian Mountains following a loud explosion. The Troll is said to have awakened after a millennium in captivity, destroying all that’s in its path with its trajectory set for the bustling city of Oslo.
Crenshaw Skate Club Expands Its Catalog With FW22 Collection
Crenshaw Skate Club has been busy lately. Last month, the Los Angeles-based brand linked up with Pharrell’s BBC ICECREAM for a skateboarding-focused capsule collection. Now as temperatures have started to drop, Crenshaw Skate Club has revealed its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The latest offering from Tobey...
