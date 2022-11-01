ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

Proactive measures needed to fight drugs in Langlade County

By By KEVIN PASSON
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Heroin. Fentanyl. Methamphetamine. There is no shortage of these and other drugs in Langlade County. In addition to the financial cost to those who use the drugs and the taxpayers to apprehend, prosecute and treat the drug users, there is a significant personal cost as well.

Half a dozen community leaders recently participated in a panel discussion about the use and abuse of drugs in the county and the impact on the drug users, their families, city and county personnel, taxpayers and every other resident in Langlade County.

John Zenkovich, director of the county’s health and social services department, said his department’s budget is about $5 million, and half of it is spent on drug-related issues.

Within his department is the health department, child protective services, economic support and energy assistance.

“I can easily say it’s in excess of a million dollars,” he said.

And, once you add in the cost of mental health and child services, the total is between $2 million and $3 million.

“I would safely say about 80-90% of our caseloads are due to caregiver substance abuse, and primarily now it’s methamphetamine,” said Tracy Chernetski, Child Protective Services supervisor. “The use of this drug does highly affect the caregivers’ ability to safely parent their children.”

The panel discussion was hosted by the Republican Party of Langlade County. It was held at Northstar Lanes on Thursday.

Joining Zenkovich and Chernetski were Antigo Police Department Sgt. Joe Husnick, Langlade County Sheriff Mark Westen, Antigo High School principal Clint Rogers and Langlade County Crimestoppers President Rhonda Drexler.

The drug problem

Husnick said officers often stop vehicles and discover marijuana recently purchased from places like Michigan where it is legal. Regardless of where it is bought, the drug remains illegal in Wisconsin.

Westen said Northern Wisconsin was a focal point for the production of meth in the mid-1990s and early 2000s.

“What we’re seeing now and the product that we are taking off the streets right here in Langlade County is methamphetamine in its purest form—crystal methamphetamine—and we know it’s being produced in super labs down in Mexico, overseas and other countries, and it’s brought to this country, because it is impossible to produce that type of product without being noticed here in the United States of America,” he said.

In the past two years, law enforcement has seen a massive influx in fentanyl, he said.

At the high school, Rogers noted the school has a finite budget, and using funds to counteract drug-related issues affects that budget.

“We could be devoting those resources into other avenues that are going to be a lot more productive for building our leaders of the future,” he said.

Drexler said Crimestoppers spends about $6,6700 a year on payouts to combat drug use in the schools and in the greater community.

Westen said the sheriff’s department and the jail have operating budgets of about $5 million. But the biggest cost is time, much of it due to mental health issues.

He said the county contracts for professional mental health assistance for inmates for eight hours a week.

“That number could be doubled if not tripled or quadrupled in the amount of time that we invest in trying to get the people that are in our custody talked down and back to what I would consider a normal state,” he said. “We are dealing with a different type of inmate.”

In years past, many issues had alcohol issues, and when they sobered up, they were OK to talk with deputies. Today, Westen said the jail is the largest mental health institution, because the drugs make inmates more volatile.

“We have had a lot of really scary calls as of late,” he said.

Zenkovich said if the situation could be under control, resources could be used to make the county better for everyone.

“It takes up a lot of time. It takes a lot of patience,” Husnick said. “The biggest part of my eight-hour shift is probably paperwork.”

Chernetski said the highest cost is time for staff to talk to those with issues, listen to them and try to slow down the process. Results are often slow to see.

“It’s very exhausting at the end of the day,” she said.

“We can do better here,” Rogers added.

Community education

Chernetski said it’s important to educate others how they can help.

In the short term, Drexler said Crimestoppers urges people to turn in their friends, neighbors or others suspected of using or dealing drugs. She reminded audience members they can use phone calls, a website, email or an app to alert law enforcement.

Rogers suggested youth recreational opportunities could curtail some teens.

But, all speakers agreed that the nation is dealing with a generational problem relating to drugs and other crimes.

“I feel that there is not enough push in this country to teach parents how to be parents, and I think that’s where a lot of it starts,” Westen said. “There’s some really, really lack of guidance and lack of accountability and lack of just overall sense of right and wrong that’s being taught to our kids by parents and guardians.”

Today’s young parents weren’t taught right from wrong, and they are now passing that on to their children.

Husnick said it’s necessary to break that generational cycle.

“Some need to hit rock bottom and break out of the cycle,” Westen said.

Zenkovich said some people need to change their friends who lead them to bad decisions, and in some cases, they may need to change their environment and leave the area to distance themselves from those bad friends.

“We take these people’s children, and that isn’t rock bottom …,” he said.

Any messages to the criminals need to be shared through newspapers, radio, social media, in person and other routes. Everyone gets the message differently, so all avenues must be utilized.

Chernetski and her staff rely significantly on the in-person method.

“My answer to that question would be one family at a time and one child at a time. We really try to focus on that in our work,” she said. “We know we aren’t going to make significant changes and differences for everyone that we touch, but every day that we are out there, we are trying to focus individually on folks. Rock bottom for people is very different, and we talk about it often in our office. You would think having your child removed from you and placed with someone you’ve never met before would be it for you, but it isn’t much of the time, because the power of this addiction is so strong.”

Husnick said it’s always an uphill battle, and others agreed that more time, staff and resources are needed to combat the problem. Zenkovich said all those fighting the drug issue need to be more proactive than reactive.

More community discussions and proactive actions are expected to follow.

