Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Mirror

Legal Battle in the Future for Santa Monica Following ‘Builder’s Remedy’ Debacle?

City Council members Phil Brock, Christine Parra and Oscar de la Torre have put forward an agenda item to address “‘residents’ concerns’. The issue of the 16 ‘Builder’s Remedy’ applications that were filed during the time period when Santa Monica’s Housing Element was rejected by the State of California may turn into a legal battle as reported by The Real Deal.com.
SANTA MONICA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

17-Unit Townhome Community in Arcadia Sells for $14.35MM

CBRE negotiated the sale of a 17-unit townhome development in LA County’s city of Arcadia. The property, built in 2016 and located at 135-139 W. Live Oak Avenue, sold for $14.35M. CBRE’s Eric Chen and Joyce Goldstein represented the building’s buyer, 139 Live Oak LLC, and seller, Cyts USA...
ARCADIA, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

West LA Kosher Market Could be Replaced With 46 Apartments

Golden Springs Development Company planning project at 11540 Santa Monica Boulevard. Santa Monica Glatt Kosher Market may soon be demolished to make way for housing. These potential plans have the expectation of using density bonus incentives to build a structure with a larger floor area and one that ignores current local height restrictions if the agreement is made to demolish the building and move forward with the construction, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Golden Springs Development Company plans for a five-story building that would house 46 apartments with a parking lot that would accommodate 60 vehicles. The Santa Fe Springs-based company would have to comply with an agreement to reserve only seven of the studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in the new structure for very low income households.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Santa Clarita Shopping Center Totaling 74,415 SQFT Listed for $50MM

Over the past year, retail assets throughout the Greater Los Angeles area have been drawing a significant amount of interest from investors. However, some remain on the market, waiting to be traded. One such property in Santa Clarita is the Tesoro Village, a 74,415 square foot shopping center in Valencia. According to a property listing by Kidder Mathews, the property is being offered at $50 million, or about $671 per square foot.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants In Marina Del Rey, CA

California has beaches, boardwalks, and marinas all up and down its sunny coastline. One of the best is Marina Del Rey, known as L.A.’s playground and where the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk begins. You’ll find plenty of outdoor adventures in Marina Del Rey, from every watersport imaginable to coastal...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
lacar.com

Cars and Coffee Springs Up in San Gabriel

The brainchild of Dr. Felix Nunez, a local resident, Cars and Coffee San Gabriel started at 7:00AM and drew a nice handful of cars. Dr. Nunez commented on the reason for the event: “We want to bring neighbors, community members, together.” Of course the event, which will be repeated the last Saturday of every month, welcomes one and all from anywhere you might be. The next event is the last Saturday of November, the 26th. The gathered crowd talked Felix into starting at 7:30 on that day. The parking lot is at the corner of Mission and Las Tunas in San Gabriel. Look up “Paris Baguette San Gabriel” for the exact spot.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
UncoverLA

13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views

The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX

Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’

The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Why It's A No Good Terrible Beach Day

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
SANTA MONICA, CA

