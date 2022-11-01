Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
fordauthority.com
Many Ford Vehicles Part Of Auto Parts Class Action Settlements
Over the past few years, a legal battle between a trio of Tier 1 automotive suppliers and a host of vehicle owners has been ongoing over claims that the former conspired together to artificially raise and fix the price of various vehicle components. A grand total of five class action lawsuits were filed over these claims, involving more than 70 suppliers in total, but three of those companies – Bosal Industries and Bosal USA, Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC, and ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., ZF Friedrichshaven AG, and Lucas Automotive GmbH – now known a ZF Active Safety GmbH – have now agreed to pay $3.15 million as part of a settlement that includes a number of Ford vehicles, according to Repairer Driven News.
Carscoops
Nissan Bringing Electromod Sunny Truck, 1,300 HP Formula Drift Z, And Other Concepts To SEMA 2022
Nissan is getting ready for the fast-approaching SEMA show, and it’s so excited that it’s already showing off the six concepts it will bring to the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 1 to 4. With electric vehicles, a variety of trucks, and race cars, not to mention a raft of aftermarket parts, the Nissan stand should be an interesting one.
NBC Miami
Ford Unveils 2023 Escape to Sell Alongside Bronco Sport in Highly Competitive Compact SUV Segment
Ford Motor is updating its popular Escape as part of a two-pronged sales strategy alongside the newer, more rugged Bronco Sport. The starting price for the 2023 Escape ranges from roughly $29,000 for an entry-level model to $40,000 for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The goal is to differentiate the...
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
8 Cool Cars and Terrific Trucks Coming to SEMA
Like all major car shows around the world, SEMA is definitely going through a period of transition. Not just from internal combustion to electricity, though that’s part of it, but from being a major draw for carmakers to being… less of a major draw. Both Ford and GM have pulled out of the massive aftermarket parts extravaganza that opens Tuesday in fabulous Las Vegas, and even Honda and Hyundai are nowhere to be seen on the floor chart. But Toyota, Volkswagen, MOPAR, Dodge, and Nissan will be at the show, with a few concept builds and plenty of performance parts.While the doors open Tuesday, November 1, a few builds have already been released. Here are our favorites.
fordauthority.com
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
Autoweek.com
Dodge Challenger Is the #1 Car at SEMA
Dodge Challenger is the most popular car at the SEMA show this year. SEMA personnel walked the show floor and counted to see which vehicles were the best-represented among aftermarket parts companies and picked winners in six categories. Other winners include Toyota GR86, Jeep Wrangler, Ram truck, Jeep Gladiator, and...
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
fordauthority.com
Ford Names Lommel Proving Ground Building After Former Exec
Richard Parry-Jones left an indelible mark on Ford Motor Company in his years as an engineer there, is often credited with helping the company transition into an automaker that sells dynamic passenger cars, and is referred to by many as the “CEO” of driving dynamics after leading the development of a number of important vehicles. Sadly, Parry-Jones passed away last year as a result of a tractor accident on his farm in Wales, but now, his name will live on at the automaker’s Lommel Proving Ground in Belgium, where it will adorn a building at that particular site.
Ford Finally Embraces Van Life With the Off-Road Friendly Transit Trail
Ford is ready to start spending more time at the campground. The Detroit giant has just unveiled a new version of its Transit commercial van called the Trail. The new model is an off-road-friendly bruiser that can easily be turned into your home away from home. One look at the Transit Trail and it’s clear it was designed for adventure. It’s been given a 3.5-inch ride height boost and its track is 2.75 inches wider than that of the standard model. It’s also been outfitted with a skid plate-style bumper, body cladding around the fenders and splash guards. Its 16-inch black wheels...
Jalopnik
Honda Says No to EVs With Manual Transmissions
While other automakers such as Mercedes have already stopped selling cars with manual transmissions, Honda’s one of the few brave enough to sell a car that’s manual-only: the Civic Type R. But that doesn’t mean you can expect future sporty Honda EVs to offer a manual driving experience. In fact, Honda recently confirmed that you shouldn’t hold your breath waiting for Honda EVs with any sort of manual.
