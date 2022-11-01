Like all major car shows around the world, SEMA is definitely going through a period of transition. Not just from internal combustion to electricity, though that’s part of it, but from being a major draw for carmakers to being… less of a major draw. Both Ford and GM have pulled out of the massive aftermarket parts extravaganza that opens Tuesday in fabulous Las Vegas, and even Honda and Hyundai are nowhere to be seen on the floor chart. But Toyota, Volkswagen, MOPAR, Dodge, and Nissan will be at the show, with a few concept builds and plenty of performance parts.While the doors open Tuesday, November 1, a few builds have already been released. Here are our favorites.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO