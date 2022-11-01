ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road

On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
SPRING, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
PLANO, TX
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals

Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy