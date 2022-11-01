ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Austin American-Statesman

Round Rock shows off firepower while sweeping Westlake in volleyball playoffs

LEANDER — If Round Rock continues to flash the form that it showed in the first round of the playoffs, the rest of the region better be on notice. Bolstered by a complete roster for one of the few times this season, the Dragons rolled to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Westlake in a Class 6A Region IV bi-district match Tuesday at Leander High School. The manner of the win surprised more than the final result,...
WacoTrib.com

High School Notebook: Centex cross country teams gearing up for state meet

For the top runners in Central Texas, the finish line is in sight. The Lorena girls cross country team is heading to its fourth straight UIL State Cross Country Championships after an eventful regional. The Lady Leopards finished tied for fourth with East Bernard, which led to the tiebreaker being decided by the sixth runner, which east Bernard didn’t have.
leanderisd.org

Good Luck at State: Cross Country

Good luck to the Leander ISD student-athletes from Cedar Park High School, Leander High School, Rouse High School, Vandegrift High School and Vista Ridge High School, who will be competing at the Cross Country State Championships Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5. The championships will be held at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
