LEANDER — If Round Rock continues to flash the form that it showed in the first round of the playoffs, the rest of the region better be on notice. Bolstered by a complete roster for one of the few times this season, the Dragons rolled to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Westlake in a Class 6A Region IV bi-district match Tuesday at Leander High School. The manner of the win surprised more than the final result,...

LEANDER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO