MSNBC
Trump's stunt lawsuit backfires as NYAG uses it to show his bad intentions
Alex Wagner reports on a New York judge appointing a special monitor of Donald Trump's business activity to make sure he doesn't hide his assets ahead of the potentially devastating civil case being brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Rebecca Roiphe, former Manhattan assistant district attorney, explains how a lawsuit filed by Trump against James ultimately helped James make her case for the need of a special monitor of Trump's business. Nov. 4, 2022.
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the campaign’s final weekend to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in some parts of the country. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic White House predecessors warned that GOP victories could undermine the very future […]
Tom Cotton Says He Will Not Run for President in 2024: Report
One of the big names of the Republican Party has announced he will not be running for president in 2024, clearing the field for former President Donald Trump, among others. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has been quietly informing donors and senior Republican Party members of his decision, sources told Politico, with Cotton citing family concerns as his reason not to run. Cotton has two young boys, aged 7 and 5. The decision may have come as a surprise to some; Cotton has spent the last two years bolstering his brand, criss-crossing the country to introduce himself to voters, while a post-midterm fundraising retreat in Virginia had insiders almost positive that he was set to announce a presidential campaign. “But over the last few weeks, Cotton began cooling on the idea,” Politico reports. “He began calling allies to tell them that he wouldn’t be running, citing the concerns about his family.” However, according to people familiar with the matter, “Cotton made clear that he would be open to serving in a future Republican presidential administration.”Read it at Politico
MSNBC
'A moment that was lost': Why GOP leaders should have united against Pelosi attack
Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod discusses the GOP response to the attack on House Speaker Pelosi's husband and why Republicans missed a chance to unite with Democrats and hold a joint press conference denouncing the violence.Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro may have wanted to pull a Donald Trump. Here's why he couldn't.
Despite predictions to the contrary, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appears not to be the election denier that former President Donald Trump is, making democracy in Brazil, for now, more resilient than democracy in the United States. Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro appears not to be the election denier that former U.S....
MSNBC
For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist in America
Whipping voters into a frenzy about voter fraud as we approach Election Day is a sure-fire way to sow doubt in the election system and democracy. For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud does not exist in America. Watch Ali Velshi take a look at the numbers to prove how claims of rampant election fraud and stealing elections are simply false.Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
The GOP response to Paul Pelosi's attacker shows an immigration double standard
After years of anti-immigrant, “Build the Wall” rhetoric, we have seen one of the highest-profile examples of someone who was in the United States illegally committing an act of shocking violence. We learned this week that the man who took a hammer to the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was undocumented, here on an expired temporary visitor visa, and radicalized online. And the attacker is part of one of the largest populations in the United States illegally: Canadians.
MSNBC
Sen. Cortez Masto on Jan. 6: ‘I’ll never forget that day, and I know who was responsible’
The first Latina to reach the U.S. Senate is in a tight race against an election denier in Nevada. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez about her opponent’s “very extreme” agenda and shares why voting is the best “backstop” against the Big Lie.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
The problem(s) with Jordan’s report on DOJ, FBI ‘politicization’
Rep. Jim Jordan’s offensive against federal law enforcement began in earnest over the summer. The Ohio Republican claimed in August, for example, that he had secret sources inside the FBI, and as luck would have it, those sources confirmed his conspiracy theories. That was awfully nice of them. Ahead...
MSNBC
Klain: Americans should make clear ‘they want this not to be the last election’
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on how Americans can protect democracy ahead of the midterms: “They should make it clear that they want this not to be the last election in America.”Nov. 4, 2022.
With two days until US midterm elections, Republicans will probably win control of both chambers of Congress
The United States midterm elections will be held Tuesday. Owing to time differences, polls will not start closing until late Wednesday morning AEDT. All 435 House of Representatives seats are up for election, as well as 35 of the 100 senators. Democrats won the House by 222-213 in 2020, and hold the Senate on a 50-50 tie with Vice President Kamala Harris’ casting vote. The FiveThirtyEight forecasts now give Republicans an 83% chance to win the House and a 54% chance to win the Senate. There’s a 53% chance of Republicans winning both chambers, a 30% chance of...
MSNBC
Trump tells Woodward in 2020 he 'wanted to always play it down' on Covid
Bob Woodward joins Morning Joe to discuss his new audiobook 'The Trump Tapes,' which includes interviews from March of 2020 where Woodward asks Trump about Covid response. Woodward also discusses a 2019 interview with Trump on South Korea.Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Glenn Youngkin's teacher snitch line in Virginia is finally dead
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin still doesn’t want to reveal all of the reports — and fictitious reports — sent to the tip line he created for parents to snitch on educators who teach “divisive” topics. But after a settlement with a coalition of news organizations...
MSNBC
Oprah helped make Mehmet Oz. Now she’s finally rejecting him.
Oprah Winfrey has unveiled a November surprise: She has endorsed Pennsylvania Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman, rejecting his opponent, Republican Mehmet Oz — the man she helped transform into a national celebrity. Well, it took her long enough. Speaking at a virtual get-out-the-vote event on Thursday evening, Winfrey said,...
MSNBC
Go blue? Michael Moore's key to beat MAGA Republicans
Filmmaker Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the state of the midterm race in his state of Michigan, which is home to many election denier candidates on the right. On the 2022 race, Moore stresses the importance of pushing voter turnout and not allowing complacency, telling Melber “Don’t assume that everybody’s planning to vote. People have a lot going on in their lives.” Moore remains confident of a Democratic sweep, adding: “The only way the Democrats can lose on Tuesday is we don’t show up to vote.” Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP won’t give Ukraine ‘another penny’
When Republican Rep. Liz Cheney complained months ago about the GOP having a “Putin wing,” the congresswoman didn’t name names, though it seems likely she was referring to members such as Marjorie Taylor Greene. After all, not only has the right-wing Georgian repeatedly opposed aid to Ukraine, she’s also echoed Moscow’s rhetoric.
MSNBC
Patience and preparedness at the White House ahead of tense election
Jen O'Malley Dillon, White House deputy chief of staff, talks with Alex Wagner about the importance of being patient with election results after voting is over, and some of the preparation federal authorities have put in place in conjunction with local officials to ensure a smooth election. Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Friday’s Mini-Report, 11.4.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * In Ukraine: “Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that civilians in Ukraine’s Kherson region should be evacuated from the conflict zone, the Kremlin chief’s first acknowledgement of a deteriorating situation in a region he claims to have annexed.”. *...
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.4.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In the last Marist survey of the election cycle, the pollster found Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, 51% to 45%, among likely voters. The latest Fox News poll, meanwhile, showed Fetterman ahead, 45% to 42%.
MSNBC
Tim Ryan: I will accept the results if I lose, but that isn't going to happen
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate, Rep. Tim Ryan, joins Morning Joe to discuss his campaign, accusations from challenger J.D. Vance that he plans to flood America with 'illegal aliens' and his closing message four days ahead of the midterms.Nov. 4, 2022.
