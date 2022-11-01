One of the big names of the Republican Party has announced he will not be running for president in 2024, clearing the field for former President Donald Trump, among others. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has been quietly informing donors and senior Republican Party members of his decision, sources told Politico, with Cotton citing family concerns as his reason not to run. Cotton has two young boys, aged 7 and 5. The decision may have come as a surprise to some; Cotton has spent the last two years bolstering his brand, criss-crossing the country to introduce himself to voters, while a post-midterm fundraising retreat in Virginia had insiders almost positive that he was set to announce a presidential campaign. “But over the last few weeks, Cotton began cooling on the idea,” Politico reports. “He began calling allies to tell them that he wouldn’t be running, citing the concerns about his family.” However, according to people familiar with the matter, “Cotton made clear that he would be open to serving in a future Republican presidential administration.”Read it at Politico

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO