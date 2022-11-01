Cardinals climb in new power rankings despite loss to Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals currently find themselves in last place in the NFC and entered a critical part of the ir schedule with three consecutive games against division rivals. They are coming off a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which they had three second-half turnovers.

They still have not scored a first-quarter touchdown this season and have allowed a league-high five first-drive touchdowns.

Even still, they managed to climb in the latest power rankings from Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane. They went from No. 25 to No. 21 this week.

Even though the Cardinals lost and are below .500, the tilt with the Minnesota Vikings demonstrated their firepower has finally arrived. DeAndre Hopkins exploded with 12 catches for 159 yards and a score. J.J. Watt had 2.0 sacks. Arizona’s record may be salvageable enough to start getting serious in the NFC West.

Hopkins’ return might give them hope. Despite missing six games due to his PED suspension, after two games, he is on pace for over 100 catches and more than 1,400 yards.

The Cardinals are playing like an almost good team but then manage to make critical mistakes, whether it is turning the ball over, giving up long third downs or getting hit with dumb penalties.

If the Cardinals are going to turn things around, it starts this week against the first-place Seahawks. They already have a loss to them. Another could almost end any hopes of winning the division.

