ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cardinals climb in new power rankings despite loss to Vikings

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cO7kF_0iuSSG7900

The Arizona Cardinals currently find themselves in last place in the NFC and entered a critical part of the ir schedule with three consecutive games against division rivals. They are coming off a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which they had three second-half turnovers.

They still have not scored a first-quarter touchdown this season and have allowed a league-high five first-drive touchdowns.

Even still, they managed to climb in the latest power rankings from Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane. They went from No. 25 to No. 21 this week.

Even though the Cardinals lost and are below .500, the tilt with the Minnesota Vikings demonstrated their firepower has finally arrived. DeAndre Hopkins exploded with 12 catches for 159 yards and a score. J.J. Watt had 2.0 sacks. Arizona’s record may be salvageable enough to start getting serious in the NFC West.

Hopkins’ return might give them hope. Despite missing six games due to his PED suspension, after two games, he is on pace for over 100 catches and more than 1,400 yards.

The Cardinals are playing like an almost good team but then manage to make critical mistakes, whether it is turning the ball over, giving up long third downs or getting hit with dumb penalties.

If the Cardinals are going to turn things around, it starts this week against the first-place Seahawks. They already have a loss to them. Another could almost end any hopes of winning the division.

List

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 10

The entire landscape of college football changed in Week 10. Clemson was blown out by Notre Dame, essentially ending the Tigers’ chances, lest several other teams are toppled. Georgia potentially ousted Tennessee, which had a good win over Alabama — perhaps the best in the sport — but is now unlikely to make the SEC Championship game. Alabama also lost its luster with its second loss of the season. Ohio State struggled with a one-win Northwestern team in Evanston. However, Michigan football, TCU and Oregon rolled on Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Start spreading the news! Jets defeat Bills, 20-17

Pandemonium has struck in the AFC East. The New York Jets have defeated the Buffalo Bills. Zach Wilson went 18/25 for 154 yards and a touchdown and the Jets ran for 77 yards on what turned out to be the game-winning drive as Greg Zuerlein hit from 28 yards and the Jets go into their bye week at 6-3. Incredible run so far for the Jets, who are now 2-1 in the division and now just the Bills in the AFC East with the tiebreak.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU

Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith, Seahawks surge past Cardinals

A pick-six didn’t throw Geno Smith off his game on Sunday against Arizona. The Seahawks’ quarterback has rebounded from throwing the interception to Zaven Collins. He led a pair of touchdown drives that have the NFC West-leading Seahawks up 24-14 over the Cardinals late in the fourth quarter.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rookie report: 2022 draft class helps bring Lions to victory over Packers

The Detroit Lions finally broke their five-game losing streak in a very thrilling win over the Green Bay Packers, and they have their 2022 rookie class to thank. On the defensive line, rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal bookended the four-man front and brought the pressure consistently against Aaron Rodgers. While their box scores may look bleak, with just five tackles between the two of them, they made the most of their snaps. The Packers lost David Bakhtiari at left tackle due to an injury and the two Lions rookies capitalized. Hutchinson also recorded his first career interception, picking off Rodgers at the goal line.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy