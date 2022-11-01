ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citysuntimes.com

Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation awards $69K in grants

The Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation announced that all Cave Creek Unified School District schools will receive grants totaling over $69,000 at its annual Grant the District event on Nov. 7. Schools that receive these awards include:. Desert Willow Elementary School. Lone Mountain Elementary School. Horseshoe Trails Elementary School. Desert...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Arizona Polo Club presents Scottsdale Polo Academy in time for Nov. 5 Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

With the polo season ramping up and the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships returning to WestWorld of Scottsdale today, Nov. 5, the Arizona Polo Club has announced the brand-new Scottsdale Polo Academy. Offering an opportunity to all ages, the academy is currently servicing the Valley of the Sun providing professional polo instructors who can teach and help advance the sport of polo in Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

CITYSunTimes 'Hope for the Holidays' Toy Drive benefiting HopeKids

Toy drive officially starts Nov. 12 at our participating locations. Get more information below!. Welcome to the 2022 'Hope for the Holidays' Toy Drive benefiting HopeKids!. When a child is sick, the whole family hurts and the holidays can be even more stressful for parents. This year, CITYSunTimes and area businesses want to ease the pressure for these families by bringing in the toys and gifts that will bring the smiles and relief, and we need your help!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Cave Creek Museum fundraises with spaghetti, Sedona and Stapleton

From a “spaghetti western” dinner to a Sedona stay to Chris Stapleton, the Cave Creek Museum has a variety of entertaining fundraising events over the next few weeks. This year will mark the eighth annual “Spaghetti Western: Dinner with a side of history,” at Harold’s Corral from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to Evelyn Johnson, Cave Creek Museum executive director, the fall fundraiser is the museum’s most family friendly event.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
citysuntimes.com

ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory for the Phoenix area

Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Nov. 4-7, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled this weekend along Phoenix-area freeways:. Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Former NHL and Arizona Coyotes star makes polo debut Nov. 5

For the first time in Scottsdale’s Polo Party History, former National Hockey League and Arizona Coyotes star Shane Doan will make his polo debut at the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships this Saturday, Nov. 5. In its 11-year-history The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, presented by Talking Stick Resort,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Desert contemporary home built by former MLB player Chili Davis, listed for $8.5M in Paradise Valley

Arizona luxury leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has listed for sale the old home of former Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis in Paradise Valley. The mountaintop estate located at 7401 N. Las Brisas Lane is listed by agent Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for $8,500,000. It’s located in the cul-de-sac hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy