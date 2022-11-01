Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation awards $69K in grants
The Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation announced that all Cave Creek Unified School District schools will receive grants totaling over $69,000 at its annual Grant the District event on Nov. 7. Schools that receive these awards include:. Desert Willow Elementary School. Lone Mountain Elementary School. Horseshoe Trails Elementary School. Desert...
Food City celebrates 20 years of hosting community soccer tournament Nov. 5-6
After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Food City’s annual soccer tournament, Copa Food City, returns to the Phoenix Events Complex this weekend, Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. “For some of these kids, this is the first soccer tournament that they have ever played,” said...
Arizona Polo Club presents Scottsdale Polo Academy in time for Nov. 5 Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships
With the polo season ramping up and the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships returning to WestWorld of Scottsdale today, Nov. 5, the Arizona Polo Club has announced the brand-new Scottsdale Polo Academy. Offering an opportunity to all ages, the academy is currently servicing the Valley of the Sun providing professional polo instructors who can teach and help advance the sport of polo in Arizona.
CITYSunTimes 'Hope for the Holidays' Toy Drive benefiting HopeKids
Toy drive officially starts Nov. 12 at our participating locations. Get more information below!. Welcome to the 2022 'Hope for the Holidays' Toy Drive benefiting HopeKids!. When a child is sick, the whole family hurts and the holidays can be even more stressful for parents. This year, CITYSunTimes and area businesses want to ease the pressure for these families by bringing in the toys and gifts that will bring the smiles and relief, and we need your help!
Cave Creek Museum fundraises with spaghetti, Sedona and Stapleton
From a “spaghetti western” dinner to a Sedona stay to Chris Stapleton, the Cave Creek Museum has a variety of entertaining fundraising events over the next few weeks. This year will mark the eighth annual “Spaghetti Western: Dinner with a side of history,” at Harold’s Corral from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to Evelyn Johnson, Cave Creek Museum executive director, the fall fundraiser is the museum’s most family friendly event.
ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory for the Phoenix area
Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Nov. 4-7, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled this weekend along Phoenix-area freeways:. Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road...
Former NHL and Arizona Coyotes star makes polo debut Nov. 5
For the first time in Scottsdale’s Polo Party History, former National Hockey League and Arizona Coyotes star Shane Doan will make his polo debut at the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships this Saturday, Nov. 5. In its 11-year-history The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, presented by Talking Stick Resort,...
Desert contemporary home built by former MLB player Chili Davis, listed for $8.5M in Paradise Valley
Arizona luxury leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has listed for sale the old home of former Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis in Paradise Valley. The mountaintop estate located at 7401 N. Las Brisas Lane is listed by agent Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for $8,500,000. It’s located in the cul-de-sac hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood.
‘Tis the season: Arizona’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree arrives in Anthem
To get a good glimpse of lush, green pines, most Arizonans travel up toward Flagstaff, but the state’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree has actually been found at Outlets at Anthem for the past 21 years — a tradition that continues this year with the tree’s arrival Friday, Nov. 4.
NASCAR weekend: Michael Waltrip to host Craft Beer & Country Music Festival Nov. 5 at Bell Bank Park
Craft beer and country music make for a great pairing. Add two-time Daytona 500 Champion Michael Waltrip along with his Michael Waltrip Brewing Company, and a great festival is made for all this weekend. At 6 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5 the Michael Waltrip Craft Beer & Country Music Festival...
