Batesville, AR

Obituary: Gary L. Clouse

Gary L. Clouse, 62, of Cushman, passed away at home Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born October 25, 1960, in Batesville, Arkansas to Troy Clouse and Kathryn McCance Clouse. Gary loved his community and often did odd jobs for people; mowed lawns and took care of the church grounds. He loved being around children and would even go out of his way to give them gifts; he also loved to cook.
CUSHMAN, AR
Obituary: Vickie Jean Elumbaugh

Vickie Jean Elumbaugh, 73, of Batesville, AR, passed away at her home on November 3, 2022. Vickie was born on August 13, 1949, in Batesville, Arkansas, to the late Junior Milligan and Hazel Dean (Cartwright) Sexton. Vickie enjoyed shopping and loved taking care of her great-grandkids. Vickie is survived by...
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Max Ray Burge

Max Ray Burge, age 68, of Cave City passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Batesville, AR. He was born March 9, 1954, in Batesville to McKinley and Lorene Cooper Burge. He was a Road Grader Operator and was of the Baptist faith. Max enjoyed playing the drums and the bass guitar. He played music for over 58 years. He also enjoyed drag racing.
CAVE CITY, AR
More details about 2022’s White River Wonderland released

White River Wonderland picture by Storyteller Images and information provided by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The City of Batesville and Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce have released more details about the return of White River Wonderland to Riverside Park. Each winter, the light display that earned Batesville recognition...
BATESVILLE, AR

