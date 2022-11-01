Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Related
Southeast Portland neighborhood reports ‘huge explosion’ after electrical substation bursts into flames
As Portland’s heavy storm raged on Friday night, people reported seeing a large explosion light the sky after an electrical substation caught fire in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood. Luke Wenker, who lives just a block from the station, said he was in his home when he heard a “massive...
Portland homicide detectives look into death near Lloyd Center
The suspicious death of a man in a parking lot in the Lloyd District prompted Portland homicide detectives to take the lead role in the investigation.
KATU.com
Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
kptv.com
Police: Man’s death in Lloyd Center parking lot ‘suspicious’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a Lloyd Center parking lot on Friday night. The Portland Police Bureau said just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a welfare check in a parking lot in the 2200 block of the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, they found a man dead.
2 forced out of NE Portland home after fire erupts in attic
Two people were forced to evacuate their Northeast Portland home after a fire overcame the attic early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.
Winds calm and power returns after Friday storm left over 12,000 in the dark
Rain and wind let up Saturday as Portland General Electric worked to restore power to thousands of customers impacted by Friday’s storm. Around 2,100 PGE customers are still without power – down from 12,500 the night before. A majority of the outages are in Clackamas County. Pacific Power shows just over 100 outages in Oregon, most of which are in Pendleton.
Storm roils Portland region: More to come
Power outages, blocked roads, localized flooding, a Big Pipe overflow and more are blamed on winds and rains.The first serious storm of the Fall played havoc across the Portland area on Friday and into Saturday, knocking out power to thousands of utility customers, causing at least one combined sewer overflow into the Willamette River, raising the threat of localized flooding, and possibly contributing to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 53. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, PGE was reporting more than 13,000 customers were still without service. Crews have been working throughout the night. Just after...
kptv.com
Storm knocks out power to thousands in Portland metro area, school closures reported
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A storm moving through the Pacific Northwest has led to power outages and some school closures on Friday. As of 8 p.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 6,274 customers were without power. Pacific Power was reporting 16 outages in Oregon affecting 2,344 customers, while Clark Public Utilities reported 87 customers were affected by outages.
KATU.com
Salem residents cautioned about exposure to raw sewage, asked to avoid local park
Salem residents are cautioned to avoid sections of a community park, as a leak from a nearby wastewater treatment facility could result in exposure to untreated sewage. During an inspection, a minor leak was observed and reported at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 3045 River Road. Due to a forecasted rainstorm on Friday the leak could spread out further into the environment, so officials are advising residents to avoid the area because of the potential for exposure.
No judgment here: Where to grab Thanksgiving takeout in Portland
So, the in-laws are flying in for Thanksgiving and cooking isn’t one of your strengths. So what? You’re an adult. You probably own a credit card. You also live in Portland, where there’s a cornucopia of professional chefs willing to carry the burden of holiday cooking.
Garage explodes in Vancouver house fire
A Vancouver home has been leveled from a fire that officials say may have stemmed from an explosion in the garage.
Fire collapses NE Portland home, spreads to neighboring houses
A home in Portland's Irvington neighborhood was destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire that spread to neighboring homes, according to fire officials.
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
kptv.com
‘I’m so incredibly grateful’: Woman shares story after jumping to escape flames in Portland apartment fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Haley Haskins says she’s grateful to be alive. She suffered burns on her arm and face but, less than a week after a two-alarm fire at her apartment off Southwest Barnes Road, they’re healing just fine. “I’m so incredibly grateful, like beyond grateful and...
kptv.com
Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people broke into Mr. J’s Deli-Mart and Video Lottery in Gresham early on Halloween morning and police are still looking for the suspects. Security video shows one suspect in the driver’s seat of what police say is a small black Chevy SUV while two people attempt to break a door on the corner of Halsey Street and 162 Avenue. A suspect crawls through the broken door and goes straight for the register.
WWEEK
How Did Two Grant High Students Get From Choir Practice and the Track Team to Allegations of Armed Robbery?
This story, titled “The Boys Next Door,” originally ran in the May 27, 1998, edition of WW. Can he be a choir boy and a cold-hearted robber? A student body president who, in his spare time, points pistols at cashiers?. Authorities in charge of an intense investigation into...
Speed to blame for deadly, single-car crash on Highway 47, police say
Oregon State Police provide details in crash that killed Forest Grove man
Blustery, wet Portland-area weather leaves 12,500 without power
About 12,500 Portland-area residents are without power Friday, according to the Portland General Electric outage map. As of 4:30 p.m., most of those affected — about 6,600 — live in Multnomah County. Outages early Friday morning in Lake Oswego were resolved, but not before two schools in the...
MAX lines delayed in Portland area due to operator shortage
TriMet riders commuting Thursday morning should expect delays on multiple MAX lines thanks to an operator shortage.
Thieves steal $100K worth of tools and equipment from NE Portland construction site
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thieves stole $100,000 worth of tools and equipment from a construction site in Northeast Portland on Saturday. Solterra, the developer, is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the people responsible. Surveillance footage captured a red pickup truck with a white hood stop at the entrance...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0