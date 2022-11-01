SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents have been casting their early voting ballots for roughly the last two weeks and Friday was the last day to do so. The deadline to request a mail in ballot has passed but absentee voting is still an option. On Monday, you can go to your local election office, like your city clerk, and fill out an absentee ballot. Unlike regular mail-in voting, you do need a reason, like being away from your city or town on Election Day or if you have a disability.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO