First Lady Jill Biden Visits New Hampshire, Campaigns for Sen. Maggie Hassan
First Lady Jill Biden was in New Hampshire on Saturday, headlining a fundraiser for Sen. Maggie Hassan and attending campaign rallies in Manchester and Portsmouth. The fundraiser was hosted at the home of the president of Southern New Hampshire University, and was attended by around 100 people, the Hassan campaign said. Biden opened her remarks by asking the crowd to pray for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's family, after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked Friday inside their San Francisco home.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts Lake
If you've lived in Massachusetts most of your life, you may have heard of the Quabbin Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
How Democrats let blue states become GOP targets in the midterms
If Republicans have a good night on Tuesday and win a big majority in the House of Representatives, their gains won’t necessarily come from the swing districts that have been perennial battlegrounds in recent elections. Instead, much of a “red wave” could come from blue states, with Republicans poised to pick up multiple seats in states like Oregon and New York, while Democrats in states that are less favorable political terrain might hold on.
New “Stimulus” Check 2022: Massachusetts Tax Refund Money is Being Sent Now
Massachusetts will return nearly $3 billion to eligible taxpayers beginning in November—500,000 tax refunds will be sent the first week.
Will you be impacted by the food waste changes in Mass.? Here’s what to know.
The state estimates that the new ban will encompass about 2,000 more businesses and institutions. Massachusetts is tightening up its ban on commercial-scale food waste. According to an announcement by the state Department of Environmental Protection, any business producing more than half a ton of food waste per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators as of Nov. 1. This halves the state’s previous ban, which affected businesses producing one ton of food waste.
Candidate likely to become Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress
BARRE, Vt. (AP) — In the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House, Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected as the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate...
Republican Baker will leave the office with the highest approval rating & democratic fans - but no real political future
Governor Baker will leave the office as the only Republican state leader to have a high rating and fans who are democrats. But columnists say he has no real political future. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.Scott Eisen / AFP.
Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster faces off against Republican Bob Burns in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District election
Kuster believes the biggest issue in November will be abortion, while her challenger, Bob Burns, says it is inflation.
Gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore, Dan Cox make their final pitches as campaign season nears its close
Offered dramatically different paths for the future of Maryland policy and politics, voters this week will pick a new slate of leaders in Annapolis as the race to succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tops a ballot filled with state, federal and local contests. Former bestselling author and nonprofit leader Wes Moore, hoping to flip the governor’s office to give Democrats control over both the ...
David Cicilline, seeking 7th term in Congress, faces challenge from Allen Waters
There’s more than one race for Congress in Rhode Island, though the 2nd District contest gets most of the attention. In the 1st District, the outcome is not expected to be in doubt. Democrat David Cicilline is seeking his seventh term in Congress. “I think my record demonstrates I've...
Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly
She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and Republican National Committee member, thanked...
