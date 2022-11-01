ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

CBS Boston

Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says

BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
LOWELL, MA
Kalamazoo Gazette

Former Democratic congresswoman joins Dixon, courting independent voters as midterms loom

In Saturday campaign speeches, Tudor Dixon and Shane Hernandez, GOP candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, echoed similar statements made throughout the election cycle, primarily focusing on education and policing, topics important to loyal Republicans. But the presence of newly independent and former Hawaiian congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard in this weekend’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
NECN

First Lady Jill Biden Visits New Hampshire, Campaigns for Sen. Maggie Hassan

First Lady Jill Biden was in New Hampshire on Saturday, headlining a fundraiser for Sen. Maggie Hassan and attending campaign rallies in Manchester and Portsmouth. The fundraiser was hosted at the home of the president of Southern New Hampshire University, and was attended by around 100 people, the Hassan campaign said. Biden opened her remarks by asking the crowd to pray for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's family, after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked Friday inside their San Francisco home.
MANCHESTER, NH
Vox

How Democrats let blue states become GOP targets in the midterms

If Republicans have a good night on Tuesday and win a big majority in the House of Representatives, their gains won’t necessarily come from the swing districts that have been perennial battlegrounds in recent elections. Instead, much of a “red wave” could come from blue states, with Republicans poised to pick up multiple seats in states like Oregon and New York, while Democrats in states that are less favorable political terrain might hold on.
OREGON STATE
Boston

Will you be impacted by the food waste changes in Mass.? Here’s what to know.

The state estimates that the new ban will encompass about 2,000 more businesses and institutions. Massachusetts is tightening up its ban on commercial-scale food waste. According to an announcement by the state Department of Environmental Protection, any business producing more than half a ton of food waste per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators as of Nov. 1. This halves the state’s previous ban, which affected businesses producing one ton of food waste.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore, Dan Cox make their final pitches as campaign season nears its close

Offered dramatically different paths for the future of Maryland policy and politics, voters this week will pick a new slate of leaders in Annapolis as the race to succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tops a ballot filled with state, federal and local contests. Former bestselling author and nonprofit leader Wes Moore, hoping to flip the governor’s office to give Democrats control over both the ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly

She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and Republican National Committee member, thanked...
CONNECTICUT STATE

