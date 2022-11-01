ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Washington Examiner

'Hard to tell': GOP wants to believe Smiley can win in suddenly competitive Washington Senate race

WENATCHEE, Washington — Republican voters here have been disappointed before. As Tiffany Smiley barnstormed across eastern Washington state (the red part of Washington state) in the final hours before Election Day, Republican voters flocking to see the brash Republican campaigning to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) were quietly crossing their fingers. They want to believe but know as well as any Washingtonian how much the Democratic voters west of the Wenatchee Mountains dominate their state’s politics.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Woman says she was bitten by protester at Tudor Dixon rally

A woman claimed she was bitten by a protester at an Oct. 29 rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, a Republican. Cheryl Costantino, chairwoman of the Wayne County Republican Party, said a woman protesting the Detroit rally bit her in the arm. Costantino said she saw the woman, who...
DETROIT, MI
Washington Examiner

Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

FBI warns of 'broad threat' to synagogues in New Jersey

The FBI said it has received "credible" information about a "broad threat" to synagogues in New Jersey. A brief tweet from the bureau's Newark Field Office Thursday afternoon did not go into details on what kind of threats, but law enforcement officials told ABC News that it was not a bomb threat.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

Relief checks: Delaware residents have until the end of the month to claim $300 rebate

A Delaware resident who hasn't yet received a rebate has until the end of November to apply for the state's 2022 relief check. The state has so far sent out a total of 782,000 $300 checks, though thousands more remain eligible, according to Delaware Public Media. Delawareans can go to DE.gov/rebate to find out whether their check has already been sent out or if they need to apply. All applicants need to provide valid Social Security numbers, Delaware residential mailing addresses, and active driver’s licenses or active identification cards issued on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time tax rebate checks being sent out now in Massachusetts from $3 billion pot

Around 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth hundreds or thousands of dollars each. Approximately 500,000 payments are expected to go out this week, according to WBUR, with another 1 million set to go out next week. Most payments will reach those eligible by the end of the month. The rebates will be sent directly to taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit or via a check in the mail for those who don't have it set up. Those eligible will receive roughly 14% back of what they paid in state income taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

