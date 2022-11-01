Read full article on original website
Midterms 2022 updates: Herschel Walker pulls ahead in polling average for the first time
NH's Karoline Leavitt talks about inspiring young people. Karoline Leavitt, a GOP House candidate in New Hampshire, talked about inspiring young people at a campaign stop with Senate candidate Don Bolduc. “It's my passion project to inspire the hearts and minds of young Granite Staters and Americans across this country...
'Hard to tell': GOP wants to believe Smiley can win in suddenly competitive Washington Senate race
WENATCHEE, Washington — Republican voters here have been disappointed before. As Tiffany Smiley barnstormed across eastern Washington state (the red part of Washington state) in the final hours before Election Day, Republican voters flocking to see the brash Republican campaigning to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) were quietly crossing their fingers. They want to believe but know as well as any Washingtonian how much the Democratic voters west of the Wenatchee Mountains dominate their state’s politics.
Woman says she was bitten by protester at Tudor Dixon rally
A woman claimed she was bitten by a protester at an Oct. 29 rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, a Republican. Cheryl Costantino, chairwoman of the Wayne County Republican Party, said a woman protesting the Detroit rally bit her in the arm. Costantino said she saw the woman, who...
Blake Masters on his sprint to the finish line, Mitch McConnell, and the new era of millennials governing
Blake Masters said of Arizona that although many people who live there aren’t originally from the state, their passion to establish roots and stay put is part of what makes the state great. “So much of modernity is encouraging people to not put down roots, the young people to...
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
Mark Kelly boosted by left-wing dark money group that has called to 'defund' police
Sen. Mark Kelly's (D-AZ) campaign has received a last-minute boost ahead of the November midterm elections from a liberal dark money group that has called to "defund" police, filings show. Living United for Change in Arizona has spent roughly $350,000 since Oct. 21 on independent expenditures for Kelly's campaign, according...
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to synagogues in New Jersey
The FBI said it has received "credible" information about a "broad threat" to synagogues in New Jersey. A brief tweet from the bureau's Newark Field Office Thursday afternoon did not go into details on what kind of threats, but law enforcement officials told ABC News that it was not a bomb threat.
'It's just politics': Bolduc brushes off Sununu calling him conspiracy theorist before endorsement
KINGSTON, New Hampshire — New Hampshire's Republican Senate nominee, Don Bolduc, had nothing but praise Thursday for Gov. Chris Sununu (R) after clashing with him during the primary. Bolduc, speaking to the Washington Examiner after a campaign stop, brushed off comments Sununu made earlier this year painting him as...
Stimulus update: $700 tax rebate being sent out now in South Carolina after deadline passes
The deadline has passed for South Carolina residents to file their state individual income tax returns for 2020, with rebates totaling up to $700 being sent out now through the end of the year. "We are on schedule to issue rebates by the end of the year," said South Carolina...
Relief checks: Delaware residents have until the end of the month to claim $300 rebate
A Delaware resident who hasn't yet received a rebate has until the end of November to apply for the state's 2022 relief check. The state has so far sent out a total of 782,000 $300 checks, though thousands more remain eligible, according to Delaware Public Media. Delawareans can go to DE.gov/rebate to find out whether their check has already been sent out or if they need to apply. All applicants need to provide valid Social Security numbers, Delaware residential mailing addresses, and active driver’s licenses or active identification cards issued on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
Stimulus update: One-time tax rebate checks being sent out now in Massachusetts from $3 billion pot
Around 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth hundreds or thousands of dollars each. Approximately 500,000 payments are expected to go out this week, according to WBUR, with another 1 million set to go out next week. Most payments will reach those eligible by the end of the month. The rebates will be sent directly to taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit or via a check in the mail for those who don't have it set up. Those eligible will receive roughly 14% back of what they paid in state income taxes.
