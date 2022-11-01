Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Honoring the county’s veterans
ANNA — A current Life Scout in the Fort Loramie Boy Scout Troop 355 recently installed a flagpole at St. Patrick Cemetery in Anna, making him one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout. The St. Patrick Cemetery Board approached Isaac Holthaus, 16, of Fort Loramie, and said they...
Recent birth
SIDNEY — John and Stacy Curtis, of Sidney, welcomed their daughter, Oaklee Lynn Curtis on Oct. 1 at 12:41 a.m. at Wilson Health in Sidney. Oaklee weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20.75 inches long. She was welcomed home by two older sisters; Raelynn, 11, and Paisley,...
Moeller Brew Barn announces change in Piqua plans
MARIA STEIN – Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, has announced it will no longer be building a production facility on 16 acres of land off of Cromes Drive in Piqua, Ohio. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility were announced in October 2021, but several factors went into the decision to no longer move forward.
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County fundraiser set
TROY—Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is inviting the community to support its mission by participating in a dine-in or to-go fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-9:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1809 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of diners’ total food purchases to Ohio’s...
Out of the past
————— Joseph B. Swain, who has been employed in Ed Kah’s jewelry store for the past 11 years has resigned his position and will move to Alexandria, Indiana where he will open a jewelry store of his own. ————— The broom makers...
New Choices plans furniture purchase
SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter. “Since the beginning of COVID,...
Happy retirement!
Lt. Greg Francis, left, accepts the American flag from Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger during Francis’ retirement party Monday afternoon. Francis is retiring after 23 years in the department. Lt. Greg Francis is given his last ride in Fire Engine 2 as he is chauffeured to his home in...
Transit, Street Departments hold annual Roadeo
SIDNEY — Drivers for Shelby Public Transit and the operators of the snow plows for the city of Sidney’s Street Department participated in the annual Snow Plow & Transit Roadeo recently. The annual event is held on an obstacle course set up on the parking lot at Custenborder Field.
Ohio’s 84th district: Rodriguez vs. King
CELINA —Angela King and Sophia Rodriguez are both running for state representative for Ohio’s 84th District, which covers all of Mercer and Darke Counties, as well as part of Auglaize. Both Rodriguez, a Democrat, and King, a Republican, have professional backgrounds that seem similar, but each has different...
Annual meal set for Nov. 13
HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association is having their annual homemade Turkey/Ham Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, located at 5005 Russia-Houston Road in Houston from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will include ham/turkey, mashed potatoes & gravy/sweet potato casserole, dressing, green beans/corn, coleslaw and dinner rolls....
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
Thankful for the friends made at the senior center
Holidays, holidays, holidays! I look forward to this time of year and spending time with family and friends. Any reason to get together with those I care about is fine with me. One such holiday is Thanksgiving. It is a wonderful day full of turkey, noodles, sweet potato casseroles, green beans, dressing, salad, deviled eggs and let us not forget the all-important pumpkin pie. I like mine with about half a tub of Cool Whip please. Having my family around one big table, watching them laugh and enjoy each other warms my soul. This year will be especially fun because of our grandson who will be nine months old.
City record
-5:37 a.m.: warrant. Sherrie Lyn Sprague-Cotterman, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant. -10:09 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue. -7:37 p.m.: warrant. Samantha Denise Hamilton, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
Minster Local Schools plans Veterans Day program
MINSTER — Minster Schools will hold its annual Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in the elementary school. Coffee and doughnuts will be served to all veterans, spouses, and legion auxiliary members starting at 9 a.m. in the commons area. The program will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. in the gymnasium. The program is open to the press and general public.
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
New Bremen FFA member wins national award
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National FFA Organization held its National Convention Oct. 26-29, 2022. Eighteen members of the New Bremen FFA Chapter attended the convention. Members had the opportunity to tour several businesses during the trip, attend convention sessions and the convention expo. Members toured Schwartz Horse Farm in Berne; Formula Boats in Decatur and Hunters Honey Bee Farm. Students attended several convention sessions where they listened to motivational speakers, National FFA Officers and witnessed chapters and members across the nation be recognized for their outstanding achievements.
County record
-8:27 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 47 and Patterson Halpin Road. -5:59 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 100 block of West State Street in Botkins. -5:27 p.m.: subject with a gun. Personnel responded to a person with...
CareFlight called after Greenville motorcycle accident
Initial reports state that a 54-year-old man was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of his motorcycle as he was traveling around a curve.
1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
United Way closing the gap to 2022 goal
SIDNEY – The Shelby County United Way has exceeded $1 million raised for the 2022 campaign as of the finale luncheon at the Shelby County Veterans Center on Nov. 3. The goal for the year is $1.35 million. Additional donations are expected over the next several weeks. Campaign Chair...
