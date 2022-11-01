Holidays, holidays, holidays! I look forward to this time of year and spending time with family and friends. Any reason to get together with those I care about is fine with me. One such holiday is Thanksgiving. It is a wonderful day full of turkey, noodles, sweet potato casseroles, green beans, dressing, salad, deviled eggs and let us not forget the all-important pumpkin pie. I like mine with about half a tub of Cool Whip please. Having my family around one big table, watching them laugh and enjoy each other warms my soul. This year will be especially fun because of our grandson who will be nine months old.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO