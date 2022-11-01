Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks safety Jamal Hill disqualified for targeting against Colorado, to miss first half vs. Washington
Oregon will be without a starting safety for the first half against Washington. Jamal Hill was called for targeting during the third quarter and disqualified from Saturday’s game against Colorado at Folsom Field, which UO won 49-10. Hill, who has 37 tackles this season, was penalized with 2:01 to...
Oregon Ducks edge rusher DJ Johnson, receiver Chase Cota out against Colorado
Oregon will be without its leading edge rusher and No. 2 receiver against Colorado. DJ Johnson, who leads the No. 8 Ducks with six sacks this season, and Chase Cota are absent from pregame warmups and don’t appear to have traveled to Folsom Field for Saturday afternoon’s game.
What Mike Sanford said after Colorado lost to Oregon Ducks
Colorado lost to No. 8 Oregon 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Interim CU coach Mike Sanford recapped the Buffaloes’ eighth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Sanford’s postgame press conference. MIKE SANFORD. Opening Statement “Well hats off to Oregon, really good football team coming in....
Bo Nix scores passing, rushing, receiving touchdowns for Oregon Ducks in rout of Colorado: Game at a glance
Bo Nix scored passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns, the first FBS player to score in all three fashions offensively this season, to lead the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in a demolition of Colorado. Nix was 20 of 24 for 274 yards with two touchdowns, plus he ran for 16 yards...
Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez grabs 2 interceptions in return to Colorado, his former school
Christian Gonzalez said it was a “normal” week for him heading into Colorado, but everyone knew the Oregon cornerback’s return to Colorado, where he spent his first two seasons, meant more to him. Gonzalez had two interceptions and three tackles to help lead the No. 8 Ducks...
Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes
We are live from Folsom Field for today’s game between No. 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) and Colorado (1-7, 1-4). The Ducks are 31.5-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. Refresh this page to follow live updates from today’s game (12:30 p.m., ESPN). 4th QUARTER: OREGON 49, COLORADO 10 -...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
Oregon Ducks use trick plays for touchdowns from offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., linebacker Noah Sewell, Bo Nix catch
Oregon went to its well of trick plays for its first three touchdowns against Colorado. Bo Nix threw a four-yard touchdown to offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Nix caught an 18-yard pass from running back Bucky Irving and linebacker Noah Sewell leaped into the end zone from a yard out in what went on to be a 49-10 rout for the No. 8 Ducks against the Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field.
Oregon State mailbag: Bowl destinations, developing QBs, is there a next step for the Beavers?
You have questions, we deliver answers. The weekly drill where readers ask Oregon State athletics-related questions, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel supplies the answer.
Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colo. Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (7-1); Mike Sanford, interim (1-2 at CU, 10-18 overall) Latest line: Oregon by 31.5. TV channel: ESPN. On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590...
Oregon State offense flails in the wind as Beavers let one slip away to Washington in a 24-21 loss
Blame the wind at Husky Stadium? Sure, it was a factor in slowing down Oregon State’s offense. But blame the No. 23 Beavers, too. It wasn’t electric, it leaned too much on the run, it offered nothing through the air. The result was 262 yards of offense in...
Oregon State can’t stop Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. as Beavers lose 24-21: Game at a glance
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and kicker Peyton Henry rallied the Huskies past No. 23 Oregon State Beavers for a 24-21 victory Friday night at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Penix led the Huskies down the field for their game-winning drive and then Henry kicked a 22-yard field goal with eight...
Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 10: Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins lead the way
The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins stayed atop the Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive this week, with the USC Trojans moving up a spot to No. 3. Oregon was the unanimous No. 1 for the second week in a row after the Ducks rolled past California, and UCLA stayed at second following the Bruins’ rout of Stanford.
No. 24 Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
No. 24 Oregon State and Washington have an opportunity at stake as the Beavers and Huskies square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Husky Stadium. The winner continues to have a flickering hope of a Pac-12 championship game berth, and an increasingly realistic path to a 10-win season. The Beavers have only two seasons where they won 10 or more games, in 2000 and 2006.
Rewinding No. 23 Oregon State Beavers’ 24-21 loss to Washington Huskies
A Washington field goal in the closing seconds proved the difference as the Huskies rallied past the No. 23 Oregon State Beavers for a 24-21 victory Friday night at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The Beavers (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12) returned to action after their bye and played a back-and-forth game against...
Former Oregon Ducks’ stars Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert face off in a key NFL game
Marcus Mariota hopes his performance during his second on-field encounter with Justin Herbert will be at least as good as his first game. The two former Oregon Ducks’ quarterbacks will face off against each other when Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) take on Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) on Sunday.
Oregon men’s basketball will be without at least 4 players in season opener against Florida A&M
Oregon men’s basketball will open the season very short-handed. In addition to guard Jermaine Couisnard being out indefinitely following knee surgery, the No. 21 Ducks will be without junior college transfer guard Brennan Rigsby and reserve forwards Ethan Butler and Lök Wur for Monday’s season opener against Florida A&M (7 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon). Freshman center Kel’el Ware could also be the sidelined and guard Rivaldo Soares, who has been out of practice, could return.
Girls soccer: State quarterfinal action from across Oregon
The girls soccer quarterfinals were played on Saturday, setting the semifinal matchups. The championships for all classifications will be held on Nov. 12.
Cross country: East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde wins the individual gold as Enterprise wins 3A/2A/1A team state title
With the weather a little more mild than it was on Friday night, the OSAA Class 3A/2A/1A girls cross country race kicked off the day’s state championships. Daisy Lalonde of East Linn Christian finished first in the race with a time of 18 minutes, 43.7 seconds. She is the first runner from East Linn Christian to win a state championship.
Oregon high school football playoffs: Live stream info, start times for the first round’s big games
It’s been a quick nine weeks. The weather has turned cold and the games matter a whole lot more. Many OSAA athletic events are live-streamed by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Games streamed are on the NFHS Network, which is available for $11.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Some other games are available via different broadcast methods, including live streams and radio, and the OSAA has broadcast methods for those.
