ABC 15 News
Learn about the Burns Dentistry Experience - the gold standard in comprehensive dental care
Burns Dentistry is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Burns Dentistry is dedicated to creating beautiful and healthy smiles to exceptional standards. Enjoy the privilege of personalized , gentle care. We offer patients comprehensive, state-of-the-art care in a comfortable setting. Although we are an all-encompassing, advanced practice, you can enjoy...
ABC 15 News
A brother's promise bringing much needed light to those living with Down syndrome
“We’re gonna canvass the neighborhood, we’re gonna knock on some doors, and spread the word,” said Luke Johnson on our first stop inside a Gilbert Neighborhood Thursday. With enthusiasm and determination, Luke is on a heartfelt mission to fulfill a promise to his brother David. “I promised...
ABC 15 News
Community left wondering who took more than one dozen painted rocks meant to uplift others
SCOTTSDALE — There's mystery at a Valley park as a neighborhood project runs into a roadblock. Painted rocks put on display, by members of the community, are now missing. Neighbors are calling on each other to show their artistic sides and fill the void. Tom Lancione has taken several...
ABC 15 News
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona: Helping families of seriously ill children
La-Z Boy is a sponsor of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona. They are a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Make a donation before the end of the year and receive a Arizona tax credit up for $400 for individuals or $800 per couple. Ronald McDonald House...
ABC 15 News
Gilbert teen making big strides in life despite heart disease
This weekend, you can take action for the more than 2.5 million people in this country who are living with congenital heart disease. On Sunday, it's the annual Walk for 1 in 100, helping to raise money for the Adult Congenital Heart Association. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. Sunday at...
ABC 15 News
Verrado dog mayor election heats up in final days of campaign
We’re just days away from election day and one race in the community of Verrado is a nail-biter. “He’s a fan favorite at all the stores we run errands to, everyone wants to stop and take pictures because he loves to walk himself with the leash in his mouth,” said Shannon Hydeman standing next to his dog Greyson.
ABC 15 News
Piggin' out for the planet: Halloween pumpkins wind up in livestock, not landfills
TEMPE — Halloween decorations are coming down, returned to their boxes to collect dust until next year, but the shelf-life of our beloved pumpkins is fleeting. Throwing them out isn’t the answer. When incinerated or left to rot in a landfill, pumpkins and other food waste emit carbon dioxide and methane, which are major drivers of climate change.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures gradually climbing through the weekend
PHOENIX — Temperatures are back on the rise this weekend!. Early morning lows will stay chilly though, dropping into the mid 40s to low 50s. Daytime highs will be back in the low 70s on Saturday before warming into the upper 70s on Sunday. We could even hit 80 degrees in Phoenix by Monday.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold overnight across Arizona
PHOENIX — Temperatures plummeted, winds picked up and we even saw rain and snow on Friday as a big fall storm tracked through. Rainfall amounts were light, with less than a tenth of an inch in most Valley neighborhoods. However, some parts of north Phoenix and Fountain Hills picked up nearly a quarter of an inch of rain.
ABC 15 News
Scottsdale showcase challenges Valley brewers to use recycled water in their beers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Water has partnered with several local breweries to educate people on recycled water and building sustainability during the One Water Brewing Showcase this weekend. The challenge the city utility gave to the breweries was to create a beer using ultra-purified, recycled water. In its final...
ABC 15 News
First Lady Jill Biden headed to Phoenix for political events this weekend
PHOENIX — First Lady Jill Biden is headed to the Valley this weekend for appearances at three political events. The first event will take place at 11 a.m. in Phoenix with the Arizona Education Association and National Education Association President Becky Pringle. The Arizona Education Association says the event...
ABC 15 News
Arizona candidates make final push to voters before Election Day
PHOENIX — There are only three days left until Election Day and candidates are busy making their final pitches to voters over the weekend. South Phoenix was particularly busy Saturday morning. Just a couple of miles away from each other, Blake Masters and other Republican candidates met with voters on a bus tour.
ABC 15 News
Five people, including three children, hospitalized after crash near mini-stack
PHOENIX — Five people, including three children, were taken to the hospital in varying conditions after a crash on SR-51 south near the mini-stack Friday night. Officials say three vehicles were involved, one of which was on its side and smoking. Two 28-year-old women were taken to the hospital...
ABC 15 News
Three hospitalized after 17 vehicle crash on I-40 east of Williams
Three people have been hospitalized and several others are hurt after a crash involving approximately 17 vehicles on eastbound Interstate 40, east of Williams, according to the Ponderosa Fire Department. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. I-40 eastbound is partially closed near milepost 175. There is no estimated...
ABC 15 News
Man hit and killed by semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday night. At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 3rd and Southern avenues for reports of a crash. According to detectives with the Phoenix Police Department, a...
ABC 15 News
Off-duty police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash
SCOTTSDALE — An off-duty Scottsdale police officer was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI after being involved in a crash. Officials say Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased vehicle when he crashed into another vehicle near Pima and Indian School roads. Two people were taken to the...
