ABC 15 News

Learn about the Burns Dentistry Experience - the gold standard in comprehensive dental care

Burns Dentistry is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Burns Dentistry is dedicated to creating beautiful and healthy smiles to exceptional standards. Enjoy the privilege of personalized , gentle care. We offer patients comprehensive, state-of-the-art care in a comfortable setting. Although we are an all-encompassing, advanced practice, you can enjoy...
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
Gilbert teen making big strides in life despite heart disease

This weekend, you can take action for the more than 2.5 million people in this country who are living with congenital heart disease. On Sunday, it's the annual Walk for 1 in 100, helping to raise money for the Adult Congenital Heart Association. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. Sunday at...
GILBERT, AZ
Verrado dog mayor election heats up in final days of campaign

We’re just days away from election day and one race in the community of Verrado is a nail-biter. “He’s a fan favorite at all the stores we run errands to, everyone wants to stop and take pictures because he loves to walk himself with the leash in his mouth,” said Shannon Hydeman standing next to his dog Greyson.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Piggin' out for the planet: Halloween pumpkins wind up in livestock, not landfills

TEMPE — Halloween decorations are coming down, returned to their boxes to collect dust until next year, but the shelf-life of our beloved pumpkins is fleeting. Throwing them out isn’t the answer. When incinerated or left to rot in a landfill, pumpkins and other food waste emit carbon dioxide and methane, which are major drivers of climate change.
TEMPE, AZ
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold overnight across Arizona

PHOENIX — Temperatures plummeted, winds picked up and we even saw rain and snow on Friday as a big fall storm tracked through. Rainfall amounts were light, with less than a tenth of an inch in most Valley neighborhoods. However, some parts of north Phoenix and Fountain Hills picked up nearly a quarter of an inch of rain.
PHOENIX, AZ
First Lady Jill Biden headed to Phoenix for political events this weekend

PHOENIX — First Lady Jill Biden is headed to the Valley this weekend for appearances at three political events. The first event will take place at 11 a.m. in Phoenix with the Arizona Education Association and National Education Association President Becky Pringle. The Arizona Education Association says the event...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona candidates make final push to voters before Election Day

PHOENIX — There are only three days left until Election Day and candidates are busy making their final pitches to voters over the weekend. South Phoenix was particularly busy Saturday morning. Just a couple of miles away from each other, Blake Masters and other Republican candidates met with voters on a bus tour.
PHOENIX, AZ
Three hospitalized after 17 vehicle crash on I-40 east of Williams

Three people have been hospitalized and several others are hurt after a crash involving approximately 17 vehicles on eastbound Interstate 40, east of Williams, according to the Ponderosa Fire Department. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. I-40 eastbound is partially closed near milepost 175. There is no estimated...
PHOENIX, AZ
Man hit and killed by semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday night. At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 3rd and Southern avenues for reports of a crash. According to detectives with the Phoenix Police Department, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Off-duty police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash

SCOTTSDALE — An off-duty Scottsdale police officer was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI after being involved in a crash. Officials say Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased vehicle when he crashed into another vehicle near Pima and Indian School roads. Two people were taken to the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

