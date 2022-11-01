Read full article on original website
Science Claims It’s Easier to Find Love in Illinois than Missouri
Can you really know if it's easier to find love in one state over another? There's some science that claims you can. As a matter of fact, the study claims that it's easier to find your soulmate in Illinois than Missouri because...science. The source of this interesting ranking comes from...
Soaring food costs making it tougher for Illinois food pantries
(The Center Square) – Soaring food costs have hit Illinois food pantries very hard. Significantly more people are showing up for emergency food assistance. At the same time, food donations are harder to get and costs have quadrupled. Carrie Schumacher is the director of Willow Creek Care Center in...
advantagenews.com
Home prices may be falling in Illinois
The red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off and bringing prices down as a result. As interest rates escalate, home prices are on the decline, the first time since 2012. The pandemic housing boom attracted a lot of investors into the market, and now those investors may be slashing prices to create demand and sell inventory.
Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing
Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois Are In These Cities
So let's say that the current economic climate has no hold over you, and you're looking to spend some serious money rather than doing everything you can to stretch what you have (like so many of us are doing). You've decided to drop big-time cash on a house. You're not...
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
wmay.com
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
(The Center Square) – The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
Illinois Aldi & Walmart Stores Just Say No to Inflated Thanksgiving Prices This Year
If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year and are worried about how to pull off an epic feast with a limited budget amidst soaring prices, don't worry, Aldi and Walmart stores are coming to the rescue. Must-Have Thanksgiving Trimmings. It doesn't matter how many, or how few side dishes you have...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to receive $208M in funding to help heat homes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois is getting $208 million in federal funding to help heat homes this winter. The money will be distributed through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP. According to a new Lending Tree survey, a whopping 29 million households say they've cut back...
WAND TV
Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund
CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Illinois
A recent study by Road Snacks went viral after looking at the worst small towns in Illinois. Thankfully this site isn't all about negativity, and decided to post about the best small towns as well. Today we will be looking at these great Illinois small towns!. You can learn more...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois
Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
Popular Charity Frozen Turkey Bowling Tournament Is Coming To WI
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Thanksgiving and help out a great cause simultaneously, this charity frozen turkey bowling tournament in Wisconsin is perfect for you. Only In Wisconsin. When I say "only in Wisconsin," I don't mean it in a mean-spirited way. I think of it...
