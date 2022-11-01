ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Home prices may be falling in Illinois

The red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off and bringing prices down as a result. As interest rates escalate, home prices are on the decline, the first time since 2012. The pandemic housing boom attracted a lot of investors into the market, and now those investors may be slashing prices to create demand and sell inventory.
Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois Are In These Cities

So let's say that the current economic climate has no hold over you, and you're looking to spend some serious money rather than doing everything you can to stretch what you have (like so many of us are doing). You've decided to drop big-time cash on a house. You're not...
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay

Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
Illinois to receive $208M in funding to help heat homes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois is getting $208 million in federal funding to help heat homes this winter. The money will be distributed through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP. According to a new Lending Tree survey, a whopping 29 million households say they've cut back...
Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund

CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois

Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
