Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

Polk County schools closed Monday due to excessive illness

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — All Polk County Schools will be closed on Monday due to excessive illness, according to Director of Schools Ryan Goodman. It's the second time a school in our viewing area has had to make such plans. Cases of the flu are uncommonly high this year,...
WDEF

Hamilton County Schools Having Teachers Lock Classroom Doors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Schools are taking extra steps to ensure school safety. Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robert Sharpe says that HCS is asking teachers to keep their doors locked while providing instruction. This is a step taken after Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school safety that was signed after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

New inclusive playground coming soon to East Brainerd park

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — A new inclusive playground is coming soon to Heritage Park in East Brainerd thanks to a new group with a lot of passion. Harvesting Inclusive Play met for months to plan and fundraise for the project. The man behind the project, Skyler Phillips, has a son...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Country Club nearly fails inspection after food was being stored too long

From Local 3 News: There are no failing scores to report this week, however one Bradley County restaurant nearly failed after dishes were not being fully cleaned. The Cleveland Country Club Restaurant on Kyle Lane scored a 73. According to the inspector, there were clear bottles of liquid not properly...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
mymix1041.com

Early voting report for Bradley County

Early voting in Tennessee closed yesterday at 6 p.m. WCLE received reports of people standing in lines to vote yesterday. 1,399 people voted in Bradley County yesterday, bringing the early voting total to 12,278, which is more than the total number of people who voted in the August 4th election. In August, only 10,011 people voted total- that’s combining early votes and ballots cast on Election Day.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Armed robbery of Middle Valley business

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Conry leaves GCHS unexpectedly

Grundy County High School Principal Paul Conry resigned unexpectedly last week with the school system installing Deidre Helton in his place to head the school. Conry served as a one of several interim principals at GCHS during the 2020-2021 school year. He accepted the full time position as administrator last school year. Friday’s unforeseen departure came as a surprise to district supervisors, faculty, students and parents.
WDEF

Gun incidents at two local schools

ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga City Council Adopts Westside Community Transformation Plan

On Tuesday, The Chattanooga City Council adopted the Westside Evolves Plan, which provides a ten-year strategy for change in the city’s oldest public housing community. The plan was developed over a two-year period with more than 82 percent of the area’s 4500 residents participating in the process. In further support of the plan, City Council also voted to approve an interlocal agreement that will allow the City to provide $1 million from its affordable housing fund to support the renovation of the historic James A. Henry school.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 8

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 8. Municipal court is held in City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Marcus Brooks – Simple Assault (3), Fail to Appear, Theft of Property, Aggravated Assault/Domestic, Unlawful Possession Firearm, Vandalism. Patrick Elliott – Possession Schedule...
EAST RIDGE, TN
mymix1041.com

MainStreet Cleveland Christmas Parade Set for Dec. 3; Entry Forms Available

From the Chattanoogan: Entries are now being accepted for the MainStreet Cleveland Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The deadline for parade entries to be turned in to the MainStreet office is Friday, Nov. 18th at 4 p.m. After this date, a late fee will be applied. The final date to turn in applications is noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
CLEVELAND, TN

