ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Shonda Rhimes Is Among the Creators Unhappy With Netflix's Mid-Video Ads, Sources Say

Shonda Rhimes, the high-powered producer behind "Bridgerton," is among creators who have told Netflix they feel midroll advertising disrupts their storytelling, sources say. Intrepid Pictures, which makes films and series such as "The Haunting of Hill House," has also expressed displeasure with the concept, sources say. Netflix has told creators...
NBC Chicago

Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Bet on During the Market's Uncertainty

It was a wild week for stocks, and investors still have plenty of data to weigh as they gauge which companies can emerge from the downturn as winners. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point last week. Investors considered the central bank's next steps on its policy-tightening campaign, while also assessing a strong October jobs report.
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. DraftKings (DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers.
SPY

The Best Games Like Pokemon To Scratch That Monster Taming Itch

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Are you looking for the best games like Pokemon? With a new Pokemon game about to release there are going to be a lot of players bitten by the monster-taming craze. However, while Pokemon might be one of the most popular franchises about catching and raising cute little creatures, it’s not the only one, and arguably, it’s not even the best one. There’s a whole world of games out there waiting for you to find them, run around in the grass near them,...
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking With Nvidia

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Nvidia Corp: "I know it's overvalued right now. ... I think a year from now, the stock's going to be higher, and I'm sticking with Nvidia."
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy