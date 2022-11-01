Read full article on original website
Tanzania: Plane Crashes Into Lake Victoria; 19 Dead
A plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria as it approached an airport in Tanzania, killing 19 people on board, the country's prime minister said. A senior policeman said it was raining when the aircraft plunged into the water. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa raised the death toll up from the...
