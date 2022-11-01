Read full article on original website
Closing Arguments: Republicans, Democrats make their case to Americans ahead of midterm elections
Candidates for Senate, Congress, governor and mayor from across the country share why voters should choose them in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Op/Ed: Marion County health agency's SCOTUS case could end protections for most vulnerable
On Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the case of Health & Hospital Corp. (HHC) v. Talevski. This case arises out of allegations that Gorgi Talevski, a disabled person with dementia who resided at a long-term care facility owned by HHC, was kept in physical restraints in violation of a federal law ― the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act (FNHRA). HHC has responded not only that its use of restraints...
The ranting right is winning, from the US to Israel. The left must raise its game
Unless polls, pundits and precedents are wildly wrong, Democrats will crash and burn in this week’s US midterm elections. Given the problems he inherited, Joe Biden’s presidency was always likely to end in tears. Expected Republican gains on Tuesday herald a descent into bareknuckle political fisticuffs and legislative gridlock before the 2024 White House race.
Biden’s climate bill victory was hard won. Now, the real battle starts
Implementing the $369bn Inflation Reduction Act amid tight deadlines and high-stakes midterm will be a challenge
Gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore, Dan Cox make their final pitches as campaign season nears its close
Offered dramatically different paths for the future of Maryland policy and politics, voters this week will pick a new slate of leaders in Annapolis as the race to succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tops a ballot filled with state, federal and local contests. Former bestselling author and nonprofit leader Wes Moore, hoping to flip the governor’s office to give Democrats control over both the ...
Are these lies, or is it ignorance?
It never ceases to amaze me how my non-representative, Tim Walberg, and his Republican cronies continue to show their complete ignorance of basic economics. Either that or they are blatant liars. Either option is definitely a possibility. Just look at Walberg’s newsletters, Facebook page or Twitter account in which he constantly whines about...
Capitalism, democracy and the midterms are themes of the October letter of the month | Letters
Do you like capitalism? Then you need real democracy. Russia claims to be a democracy. They even hold elections to prove it. But we all know that’s fake. The winners are predetermined. As a result, Russia does not have capitalism. Only real democracies are able to have a capitalist economy. Go ahead, name one country with a real capitalist economy that isn’t a real democracy. You can’t, because none exist. This is important because if you vote for election deniers, you are voting to eliminate capitalism. If election deniers are put in charge, our political system will become like Russia’s and so will our economy. Vote for the party of your choice. Just don’t vote for election deniers if you like capitalism.
